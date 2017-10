Heide, Dudley lead Tigers past Hill City

Ashley Pyburn (10) and Montana Baker (9) combined for 19 kills as the Tigers posted a 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 victory. Sadie Thurner chipped in 15 digs as Nevis improved to 15-7 on the season.

Hill City's record fell to 13-12.

Nevis statistics

Attacks: Thurner 4, Felt 3 (1 kill), Swanda 8 (4 kills), Isaacson 1, Dudley 7 (3 kills), Heide 24 (12 kills), Vredenburg 1, Pyburn 20 (10 kills), Baker 24 (9 kills), Mastley 2.

Serves: Thurner 5 for 5, Dudley 21 for 21 (4 aces), Heide 10 for 11 (1 ace), Viloria 13 for 14 (1 ace), Umthun 0 for 1, Pyburn 8 for 9, Baker 1 for 2, Mastley 1 for 1, Neyens 8 for 8 (1 ace).

Sets: Dudley 56 (24 assists), Felt 8 (3 assists), Pyburn 7 (3 assists), Swanda 2 (1 assist), Thurner 1 (1 assist), Viloria 1, Isaacson 1, Baker 1, Heide 1, Mastley 1.

Digs: Thurner 15, Dudley 13, Pyburn 6, Viloria 5, Heide 2, Baker 2, Swanda 1, Felt 1, Neyens 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Pyburn 2-2, Felt 1-0, Dudley 1-0, Swanda 0-2, Heide 0-2, Baker 0-2.

Serve receive: Thurner 15 for 17, Isaacson 1 for 1, Heide 2 for 2, Umthun 1 for 1, Pyburn 14 for 18, Baker 2 for 2, Neyens 2 for 3.