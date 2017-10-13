Tigers roll to two conference wins

The Tigers defeated Cass Lake 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 Monday night at Cass Lake and followed with a 25-7, 25-16, 25-11 victory at Clearbrook-Gonvick Tuesday night.

Those two wins gave Nevis a 7-0 record in conference play. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley is 5-1 while Pine River-Backus (3-1), Laporte (2-3), Cass Lake (2-3), Clearbrook-Gonvick (2-4), Northome-Kelliher (1-4) and Blackduck (0-6) follow.

Kia Heide (14), Montana Baker (10) and Ashley Pyburn (9) combined for 33 of the Tigers' 41 kills in the win over Cass Lake. Andrea Dudley had 29 set assists while Pyburn served three aces. Jessica Swanda had two solo blocks while Sadie Thurner (16) and Dudley (10) combined for 26 digs.

In the win over Clearbrook-Gonvick, Heide's 12 kills and Dudley's 25 set assists and three ace serves led the Tigers. Pyburn added four ace serves, Baker had eight kills and Thurner had 13 digs as Nevis improved to 14-7 by winning for the seventh time in the last eight matches.

Cass Lake fell to 6-12 overall while Clearbrook-Gonvick fell to 3-14 overall.

Nevis statistics vs. Cass Lake

Attacks: Felt 2, Swanda 15 (3 kills) Isaacson 3 (1 kill), Dudley 10 (3 kills), Heide 33 (14 kills), Pyburn 22 (9 kills), Baker 18 (10 kills), Neyens 1 (1 kill).

Serves: Thurner 6 for 7 (1 ace), Swanda 0 for 1, Dudley 15 for 16 (1 ace), Heide 2 for 2, Viloria 12 for 12 (2 aces), Umthun 8 for 8, Pyburn 11 for 15 (3 aces), Baker 4 for 5, Neyens 7 for 8 (1 ace).

Sets: Dudley 63 (29 assists), Felt 11 (1 assist), Pyburn 5 (2 assists), Neyens 3 (1 assist), Heide 3 (1 assist), Swanda 2, Umthun 2 (1 assist).

Digs: Thurner 16, Dudley 10, Pyburn 6, Viloria 4, Felt 2, Swanda 2, Umthun 2, Baker 2, Heide 1, Neyens 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Swanda 2-0, Felt 0-1, Pyburn 0-1.

Serve receive: Thurner 12 for 13, Felt 3 for 3, Swanda 1 for 1, Viloria 3 for 3, Pyburn 12 for 12, Baker 1 for 1, Neyens 1 for 1.

Nevis statistics vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

Attacks: Thurner 3 (1 kill), Felt 3 (2 kills), Swanda 12 (4 kills), Dudley 17 (5 kills), Heide 25 (12 kills), Umthun 1, Pyburn 16 (5 kills), Baker 19 (8 kills)

Serves: Thurner 11 for 13 (2 aces), Felt 3 for 3, Dudley 18 for 18 (3 aces), Viloria 9 for 9 (1 ace), Umthun 1 for 3, Pyburn 20 for 21 (4 aces), Baker 2 for 3, Neyens 4 for 4.

Sets: Dudley 64 (25 assists), Felt 6 (1 assist), Pyburn 2, Baker 2 (2 assists), Heide 1.

Digs: Thurner 13, Viloria 9, Pyburn 4, Felt 3, Swanda 3, Dudley 2, Heide 2, Baker 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Baker 1-1, Pyburn 1-0, Swanda 0-2, Dudley 0-1.

Serve receive: Thurner 11 for 11, Felt 1 for 1, Viloria 10 for 10, Umthun 1 for 1, Pyburn 7 for 8.