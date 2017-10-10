Late TD propels Titans past Tigers

That game-winning play gave the Titans a 20-14 victory in this battle of Section 6 9-man and West North District 9 rivals.

Nevis, which entered this game rated No. 5 in the state 9-man poll, took an 8-0 lead at the 5:56 mark of the first quarter when Kyle Schmidt scored on a 10-yard run and ran in the conversion.

After the Titans tied the game at 8-8 at the 2:55 mark on a 1-yard TD pass and conversion, Nevis claimed a 14-8 lead on Jack DeWulf's 5-yard TD pass to Zach Henry with 11:05 to play in the first half.

NCE/U-H's defense shut down the Tigers the rest of the way as the Titans rallied for the win. NCE/U-H tied the game on a 2-yard TD run with 6:31 to play in the third quarter before scoring the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter to spoil Nevis' homecoming game.

The Tigers finished with 292 yards in offense with DeWulf rushing 17 times for 105 yards and Schmidt adding 90 yards on 17 carries. DeWulf completed 5 of 13 passes with two interceptions for 60 yards with Luke DeWulf making three receptions for 37 yards.

Defensively, Tucker Roehl made 14 tackles (seven solo) while Jack DeWulf was in on 12 tackles, including five solo stops. Michael Landquist and Jack Landquist chipped in five solo tackles each with Roehl's fumble recovery accounting for the lone turnover for the Nevis defense.

Nevis' first loss of the season coupled with Waubun's 47-14 win over Clearbrook-Gonvick and Rothsay's 34-0 win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley created a logjam at the top of the section standings. Nevis (2-1 against section teams), Rothsay (1-0 in section play), Waubun (2-1 in the section) and NCE/UH (2-1 in the section) are all 5-1 overall on the season. Win-E-Mac (0-3 against section teams) fell to 2-4 overall following a 36-6 loss to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo while Laporte (0-1 in the section) fell to 0-6 after a 49-0 loss to Wheaton-Herman-Norcross.

In Friday's other district games, Stephen-Argyle defeated Northern Freeze 47-12 and Kittson County Central defeated Grygla-Goodridge 34-24. Stephen-Argyle tops the district standings with a 6-0 record while Nevis, NCE/UH and Waubun are all 5-1. Grygla-Goodridge, Kittson County Central, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo and Win-E-Mac all sit at 2-4. Clearbrook-Gonvick is 1-5 while Northern Freeze fell to 0-6.

The Tigers travel to Grygla to play Grygla-Goodridge this Friday night in a district game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

NEC/UH 8 0 6 6...20

Nevis 8 6 0 0...14

NEVIS SCORING

N--Schmidt 10 run (Schmidt run)

N--Henry 5 pass from J. DeWulf (PAT failed)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: J. DeWulf 17-105, Schmidt 17-90, Roehl 4-32, Henry 1-5.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 5-13-2 for 60 yards.

RECEIVING: L. DeWulf 3-37, Henry 2-23.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Roehl 7, M. Landquist 5, J. DeWulf 5, J. Landquist 5, Henry 3, McGee 3, Schmidt 3, L. DeWulf 2, Hitchcock 2, Veit 1, Soldwisch 1, Wormley 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: J. DeWulf 7, Roehl 7, M. Landquist 3, Hitchcock 3, Henry 2, McGee 2, Schmidt 2, J. Landquist 2, L. DeWulf 1, Veit 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Roehl 1.