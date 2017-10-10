Pequot Lakes rallies for marathon win over Tigers

Clare Gainey's 10 kills and 25 digs, Karli Skog's nine kills and 17 digs, Mariah Rickard's 35 digs, Sannah Lohmiller's 20 digs, and Addie Hubbard's seven blocks helped the Patriots improve to 12-5 on the season.

Kia Heide had 19 kills and Montana Baker had 12 kills and 11 digs for Nevis. Andrea Dudley had 34 set assists and 26 digs while Sadie Thurner (27), Viviana Viloria (19) and Ashley Pyburn (11) also had double figures in digs. Cora Umthun served two aces as the Tigers fell to 12-7.

Nevis statistics

Attacks: Viloria 2, Swanda 11 (3 kills), Thurner 6 (1 kill), Baker 53 (12 kills), Dudley 20 (3 kills), Heide 56 (19 kills), Pyburn 45 (8 kills), Felt 6.

Serves: Viloria 16 for 17, Thurner 21 for 24 (1 ace), Umthun 15 for 16 (2 aces), Baker 2 for 3, Dudley 20 for 20 (1 ace), Neyens 9 for 9 (1 ace), Pyburn 11 for 11 (1 ace).

Sets: Dudley 115 (34 assists), Felt 22 (2 assists), Pyburn 20 (4 assists), Umthun 9 (2 assists), Thurner 7 (1 assist), Heide 4, Viloria 3, Baker 3 (1 assist), Swanda 1.

Digs: Thurner 27, Dudley 26, Viloria 19, Baker 11, Pyburn 11, Felt 6, Swanda 4, Umthun 3, Heide 3, Neyens 1, Vredenburg 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Felt 1-3, Pyburn 0-9, Baker 0-4, Dudley 0-2, Swanda 0-1, Thurner 0-1.

Serve receive: Viloria 11 for 11, Thurner 25 for 27, Umthun 10 for 11, Pyburn 21 for 24, Felt 12 for 14.