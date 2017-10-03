DeWulf throws for five TDs as Nevis stays undefeated

DeWulf completed 12 of 20 passes for 261 yards in the game as the Tigers improved to 5-0 against West North District 9 opponents.

After forcing C-G to punt on the opening series, the Tigers marched 68 yards in seven plays to open the scoring. DeWulf followed a 21-yard run with a 30-yard pass to Michael Landquist. Kyle Schmidt's 8-yard run set up a 2-yard TD run by DeWulf. Schmidt ran in the conversion to give Nevis an 8-0 lead at the 7:55 mark of the first quarter.

A facemask penalty and three carries for 29 yards by Jonny Hamnes set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Hamnes as C-G cut the gap to 8-6 with 6:32 to play in the first half. That scoring drive used 14 plays and covered 63 yards.

The Tigers quickly responded on a 65-yard TD reception by Luke DeWulf for a 14-6 lead with 5:10 to play before halftime.

C-G closed out the half with a 13-play, 65-yard drive as a 4-yard TD reception by Tyler Weems on fourth down and conversion tied the game at 14-14.

Nevis dominated the second half by scoring twice in the third quarter and twice in the fourth quarter.

On the opening series after the break, the Tigers drove 70 yards in five plays as a 13-yard run by Jack DeWulf and 10-yard reception by Luke DeWulf along with a personal-foul penalty set up a 28-yard TD pass to Landquist. Jack DeWulf ran in the conversion as Nevis led 22-14 with 10:56 to play in the third quarter.

Zach Henry's 30-yard TD reception capped off a six-play, 55-yard drive on Nevis' next series following a Landquist fumble recovery as a 10-yard reception by Luke DeWulf and a 14-yard run by Jack DeWulf were the key plays in that drive. With 7:55 remaining in the third quarter, Nevis held a 28-14 lead.

The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with a 12-play, 61-yard drive as a 29-yard catch by Luke DeWulf and 9-yard run by Tucker Roehl set up a 7-yard TD reception by Henry. That made it 34-14 with 9:41 to play.

A 35-yard TD pass to Henry capped off the scoring with 5:05 to play. Schmidt followed a 13-yard run with a 3-yard gain on fourth-and-2 at the C-G 43 to spark that eight-play, 71-yard drive.

Nevis finished with 419 yards in offense as Jack DeWulf rushed 20 times for 75 yards and connected with Henry for 115 yards on five receptions. Luke DeWulf caught five passes for 94 yards.

Jack Landquist was in on 13 tackles, Jack DeWulf made 10 tackles, Schmidt was in on nine tackles, and Michael Landquist and Sam Hitchcock played a role in eight tackles apiece to lead Nevis' defense.

The Bears finished with 210 yards in offense with Hamnes rushing 17 times for 90 yards and Dorman rushing 20 times for 62 yards. The loss dropped C-G to 1-4 in district play.

In the other district games, Stephen-Argyle defeated Goodridge-Grygla 34-14, Waubun defeated Win-E-Mac 22-6, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal blanked Kittson County Central 28-0 and Warren-Alvarado-Oslo edged Northern Freeze 28-22. Stephen-Argyle joins Nevis atop the district standings at 5-0 while NCE/UH and Waubun are 4-1. Goodridge-Grygla and W-A-O are 2-3 with KCC and Win-E-Mac joining C-G at 1-4. Northern Freeze fell to 0-5.

Nevis also tops the Section 6 9-man standings at 5-0 while Rothsay fell to 4-1 following a 52-20 loss to Verndale. Laporte, which was defeated by Bertha-Hewitt 50-14, fell to 0-5.

The Tigers play another key district and section game this Friday night by hosting NCE/UH. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Nevis 8 6 14 12...40

Clearbrook-Gonvick 0 14 0 0...14

SCORING

N--J. DeWulf 2 run (Schmidt run)

CG--Hamnes 1 run (run failed)

N--L. DeWulf 65 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

CG--Weems 4 pass from Dorman (Voxland pass from Dorman)

N--M. Landquist 28 pass from J. DeWulf (J. DeWulf run)

N--Henry 30 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

N--Henry 7 pass from J. DeWulf (pass failed)

N--Henry 35 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Nevis: J. DeWulf 20-75, Schmidt 12-47, Roehl 4-33, Henry 1-(-3). C-G: Hamnes 17-90, Dorman 20-62, Solberg 5-16, Bakke 5-8, Ehlers 1-4.

PASSING. Nevis: J. DeWulf 12-20-0 for 267 yards. C-G: Dorman 4-11-1 for 30 yards.

RECEIVING. Nevis: Henry 5-115, L. DeWulf 5-94, M. Landquist 2-58. C-G: Weems 2-17, Voxland 2-13.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: J. Landquist 9, Schmidt 6, Henry 4, J. DeWulf 4, Roehl 4, M. Landquist 3, McGee 3, Hitchcock 3, Sherman 1, L. DeWulf 1, Wormley 1, Andress 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: J. DeWulf 6, M. Landquist 5, McGee 5, Hitchcock 5, Wormley 5, J. Landquist 4, Sherman 3, L. DeWulf 3, Schmidt 3, Roehl 2, Keezer 2, Yabandith 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: L. DeWulf 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Schmidt 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: M. Landquist 1.