Tigers stay at No. 5 in state football poll

Nevis improved to 4-0 with a 42-16 win over Northern Freeze in Week 4 and received 35 points to maintain the No. 5 spot in this week's 9-man football poll. Spring Grove took over the top spot with 64 points while Cromwell slipped to No. 2 with 60 points. Houston stayed in the No. 3 spot with 54 points while Stephen-Argyle received 45 points to keep hold of the No. 4 spot.

Rounding out the top 10 are Cleveland (26 points), Verndale (26 points), Red Rock Central (24 points), Grand Meadow (18 points) and Sleepy Eye (16 points). Rothsay moved up a spot No. 11 after receiving 11 points while Waubun (which was rated No. 17 last week) dropped out of the state rankings.

United North Central dropped out of the state Class AA rankings after being rated No. 9 last week following a 22-14 loss at Pillager, which also was not listed in this week's rankings after holding the No. 14 spot last week. The top four spots remained the season with Caledonia (70 points), Barnesville (60), Minneapolis North (59) and Hawley (47) leading the poll. Warroad moved up from No. 13 to No. 10 with 8 points while Crookston received 2 points for the No. 13 spot.

Perham moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in this week's state Class AAA poll while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton dropped out after being rated No. 10 last week. St. Croix Lutheran is the top-rated team in Class AAA with 79 points.

Wadena-Deer Creek used a win over Park Rapids to stay at the No. 6 spot in this week's state Class A volleyball poll. Mayer Lutheran kept the top spot in Class A.

The loss to W-DC dropped the Panthers out of the state Class AA poll after being rated No. 15 last week. Roseau also dropped, falling from No. 11 to No. 14. Maple Lake received all 14 first-place votes to top the Class AA poll with Stewartville, Marshall, Southwest Christian, North Branch, Rocori, Hill-Murray, Concordia Academy, St. Cloud Cathedral and Kasson-Mantorville following.