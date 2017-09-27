Tigers build 42-0 lead in rout of Northern Freeze

The Tigers scored four times in the first half of the first quarter for a commanding 28-0 advantage.

Tucker Roehl opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run just 26 seconds into the game before Luke DeWulf returned a punt 67 yards for a score and a 12-0 lead at the 10:30 mark. Jack DeWulf then threw for two scores, hitting Keanu Yabandith on a 58-yard route at the 9:16 mark and finding Mike Landquist on a 15-yard scoring play with 6:13 to play in the first quarter. Kyle Schmidt and Noah Veit ran in the conversions to give the Tigers a 28-0 advantage.

Luke DeWulf's 14-yard TD run with 10:28 to play in the first half made it 34-0 before Roehl's 42-yard TD run and Darrin Keezer's conversion run provided a 42-0 cushion with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Northern Freeze avoided the shutout with TD passes of 25 and 30 yards in the final 5:02 of the game.

The Tigers rushed for 194 yards with Roehl leading the way with 80 yards on four carries. Jack DeWulf (2 for 2 for 73 yards), Luke DeWulf (1 for 4 for 39 yards) and Derek Lindow (3 for 7 for 23 yards) combined to complete 6 of 13 passes for 135 yards.

Cameron Sherman led the defense with five solo tackles while Ben Soldwisch had four solo stops. Luke DeWulf, Yabandith, Dillon McGee and Sam Hitchcock contributed three solo tackles apiece. Zach Henry and Schmidt intercepted passes and Soldwisch recovered a fumble as Nevis forced three turnovers as Northern Freeze fell to 0-4 on the season.

The win lifted Nevis to 4-0 on the season and tied with Stephen-Argyle for the top spot in the district standings. Stephen-Argyle defeated Kittson County Central 41-6 Friday night. In the other district games, Waubun edged Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 15-14 and Win-E-Mac defeated Clearbrook-Gonvick 30-14. Goodridge/Grygla led Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 16-0 when that game was called after the third quarter. That game was scheduled to be completed Tuesday night.

Following Nevis and Stephen-Argyle in the district standings are NCE/UH and Waubun at 3-1 while Clearbrook-Gonvick, Kittson County Central and Win-E-Mac are all 1-3. Goodridge and Warren entered Friday night's game with 1-2 records.

In the Section 6 9-man standings, Nevis and Rothsay sit at 4-0 with NCE/UH and Waubun a game back. Win-E-Mac and Laporte (0-4) follow. Rothsay defeated Wheaton 52-13 and Laporte lost to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 41-8.

Nevis travels to Clearbrook-Gonvick for another district game this Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Northern Freeze 0 0 0 16...16

Nevis 28 14 0 0...42

NEVIS SCORING

N--Roehl 20 run (kick failed)

N--L. DeWulf 67 punt return (kick failed)

N--Yabandith 58 pass from J. DeWulf (Schmidt run)

N--M. Landquist 15 pass from J. DeWulf (Veit run)

N--L. DeWulf 14 run (run failed)

N--Roehl 43 run (Keezer run)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Roehl 4-80, L. DeWulf 2-34, Keezer 11-31, J. DeWulf 1-24, Veit 6-14, Schmidt 3-7, Kline 1-4, Yabandith 3-0, Sherman 4-0.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 2-2-0 for 73 yards; L. DeWulf 1-4-0 for 39 yards; Lindow 3-7-0 for 23 yards.

RECEIVING: Yabandith 1-58, Henry 1-39, Mistic 3-23, M. Landquist 1-15.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Sherman 5, Soldwisch 4, L. DeWulf 3, McGee 3, Yabandith 3, Hitchcock 3, Mistic 2, Kline 2, Braton 2, Thompson 2, Roehl 2, Veit 2, J. Landquist 2, Hamblin 2, J. DeWulf 1, Funk 1, Schmidt 1, Lindow 1, Johnson 1, Henderson 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Funk 3, Roehl 2, Soldwisch 2, Henry 1, M. Landquist 1, L. DeWulf 1, J. DeWulf 1, McGee 1, Schmidt 1, Mistic 1, Kline 1, J. Landquist 1, Andress 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Henry 1, Schmidt 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Soldwisch 1.