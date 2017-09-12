Tigers, Warriors rated in state football polls

Nevis was tied for the No. 8 spot in the first state 9-man poll with 13 points following a season-opening 14-0 victory over Kittson County Central. Grand Meadow received five first-place votes and topped the poll with 59 points. Waubun received 39 points for the No. 2 spot while Cromwell (35 points), Stephen-Argyle (32), Spring Grove (29), Ely (25) and Cleveland (17) followed. Hills-Beaver Creek also received 13 points while Fergus Falls Hillcrest Academy rounded out the top 10 with 10 points. Bertha-Hewitt (6), Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (4) and Verndale (1) also received votes.

UNC was tied at No. 16 in the state Class AA poll following a 22-0 win at Park Rapids in Week 1. The Warriors received 1 vote. Caledonia received all six first-place votes for 60 points to top the list. Eden Valley-Watkins received 50 points while Barnesville (48), Pillager (31), Maple River (30), Minneapolis North (30), Hawley (19), Royalton (18), Triton (15) and Chatfield (10) rounded out the top 10. West Central Area (3) also received votes.

Rochester Lourdes and St. Croix Lutheran topped the Class AAA poll with 74 points each while Pequot Lakes was rated No. 8 with 22 points. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3) and Perham (2) also received votes.

In the state Class AAAA poll, Winona held the No. 1 spot with 65 points while Detroit Lakes received 2 votes. Rushford-Peterson and Wabasso each received 30 points to share the top spot in the state Class A poll while Ottertail Central (7) and Ada-Borup/Norman County West (5) received votes.