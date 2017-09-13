Tigers run past Win-E-Mac in home opener

The Tigers compiled 405 yards in offense while limiting the Patriots to 180 yards to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Nevis scored on the first six possessions of the first half. Zach Henry opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run at the 9:38 mark, Kyle Schmidt followed with a 1-yard TD run at the 4:55 mark and Henry returned a punt 72 yards for a TD at the 3:04 mark as the Tigers led 20-0 after the first quarter. Keanu Yabandith kicked two extra points.

Jack DeWulf opened the second quarter by hitting Luke DeWulf on a 23-yard TD route at the 11:54 mark and connecting with Yabandith on a 19-yard scoring route at the 6:58 mark. Tucker Roehl's 43-yard TD run at the 1:52 mark gave Nevis a 40-0 lead at the half. Yabandith kicked two more extra points as the Tigers held the opposition scoreless in the first half for the second game this season.

Derek Lindow found Logan Funk on a 40-yard TD route to account for Nevis' final TD in the fourth quarter.

Win-E-Mac scored on an 80-yard pass from Nathan Fortmann to Mikah Olson in the third quarter on on a 14-yard pass from Gavin Walker to Kobe Hamre in the fourth quarter.

Nevis compiled 277 yards on the ground with Roehl rushing six times for 82 yards, Jack DeWulf rushing six times for 66 yards, Schmidt rushing six times for 50 yards and Darin Keezer gaining 37 yards on seven carries as the Tigers average 7.9 yards per carry.

Jack DeWulf completed 5 of 8 passes for 88 yards with Luke DeWulf making two receptions for 41 yards.

Defensively, Schmidt, Dillon McGee and Chance Braton were in on six tackles each while Yabandith was in on five tackles. Jack DeWulf's interception accounted for Nevis' lone turnover.

In Friday night's other district games, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal defeated Clearbrook-Gonvick 35-20, Waubun defeated Goodridge-Grygla 42-8, Stephen-Argyle defeated Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 48-6 and Kittson County Central defeated Northern Freeze 15-8. Nevis, NCE/UH, Stephen-Argyle and Waubun are all 2-0 in district play.

Nevis, NCE/UH, Rothsay and Waubun top the Section 6 standings with 2-0 records while Laporte is 0-1 and Win-E-Mac is 0-2. Rothsay defeated Hancock 52-40 while Laporte had a bye week.

The Tigers, who are tied for the No. 8 spot in the first state 9-man poll, travel to Waubun this Friday night in a key district and section battle. Waubun was rated No. 2 in the first state poll.

WEM 0 0 6 6...12

Nevis 20 20 0 6...46

SCORING

N--Henry 1 run (kick failed)

N--Schmidt 1 run (Yabandith kick)

N--Henry 72 punt return (Yabandith kick)

N--L. DeWulf 23 pass from J. DeWulf (kick failed)

N--Yabandith 19 pass from J. DeWulf (Yabandith kick)

N--Roehl 43 run (Yabandith kick)

WEM--Olson 80 pass from Fortmann (run failed)

N--Funk 40 pass from Lindow (run failed)

WEM--Hamre 14 pass from Walker (run failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. WEM: Hamre 3-30, Fortmann 9-26. Nevis: Roehl 6-82, J. DeWulf 6-66, Schmidt 6-50, Keezer 7-37, Henry 2-16, L. DeWulf 3-14, Yabandith 3-11, Kline 2-1.

PASSING. WEM: Fortmann 3-4-0 for 90 yards, Walker 2-2-0 for 37 yards, Olson 2-7-1 for 12 yards. Nevis: J. DeWulf 5-8-0 for 88 yards, L. DeWulf 0-1-1 for 0 yards, Lindow 1-2-0 for 40 yards.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: McGee 3, Schmidt 3, Andress 3, Henry 2, M. Landquist 2, Lindow 2, Roehl 2, Yabandith 2, J. Landquist 2, Soldwisch 2, L. DeWulf 1, Funk 1, Kline 1, Johnson 1, Wormley 1, Henderson 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Hitchcock 4, McGee 3, Schmidt 3, Braton 3, Yabandith 3, M. Landquist 2, Kline 2, J. Landquist 2, L. DeWulf 1, Thompson 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Schmidt 1, Soldwisch 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: J. DeWulf 1.