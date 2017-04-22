Errors cost Tigers in loss to Hill City

Hill City scored two unearned runs in the first inning, one unearned run in the third and three unearned runs in the fifth to improve to 3-0 in section play and 5-0 overall.

Nevis scored once in the first and once in the third in falling to 4-2 overall.

Luke DeWulf went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jack Landquist went 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead Nevis' five-hit attack. Adam Thompson went 1 for 4 with a run scored and Tucker Roehl scored the other run for the Tigers. Sam Hitchcock went 1 for 2 to account for Nevis' other hit.

Dillon McGee started and took the loss, allowing six unearned runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts over the first 4.2 innings. Andrew Dudley allowed two hits with one walk and one strikeout over the final 1.1 innings.