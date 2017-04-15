Tigers' 20-hit attack sparks easy win

Nevis scored three runs the first inning and three runs in the third inning before a six-run seventh inning concluded the scoring.

DeWulf scored four runs and drove in a pair while Thompson had two doubles, scored twice and stole four bases. Jack Landquist went 2 for 4 with two RBI, Sam Hitchcock went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases, Andrew Dudley went 2 for 5 with two RBI, and Dillon McGee went 2 for 3. Luke DeWulf added two runs while Shep Davis, Logan Funk, McGee and Ben Soldwisch had one RBI each.

DeWulf also picked up the win, allowing two hits and striking out five over the first five innings. Thompson and McGee pitched an inning each as those three combined on a four-hitter with five walks and eight strikeouts.

The win lifted the Tigers to 2-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall. The Mustangs fell to 0-1 in conference play and 0-3 overall.