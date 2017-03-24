Red Lake defeats Nevis at state tournament

Nevis opened the tournament by building a 31-22 halftime lead in Thursday's quarterfinals before Springfield started the second half with a 10-0 run to spark a 73-65 victory.

In Friday's consolation semifinals, Griffin Chase hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 25-20 lead at the half over Red Lake. Chase scored 14 points in the first half to lead the way for the No. 4 seed.

Red Lake opened the second half by taking a 28-25 lead with 13:25 to play before the Tigers responded with an 8-0 run of their own for a 36-33 advantage with 7:17 remaining. Jamie Cook's 3-pointer gave Red Lake a 41-38 edge with 4:40 left and the Warriors would not trail again.

Kendall Whitefeather scored 13 points and Rob McClain Jr. added 12 points to lead Red Lake, which advanced to the consolation final with a 26-5 record. Red Lake avenged losses of 60-40 and 67-60 to the Tigers during the regular season.

Chase finished with 20 points and Jack Landquist had nine rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Tigers ended the season with a 28-3 record. Michael Landquist added seven rebounds and five steals while Tom Wormley had seven rebounds for Nevis, which was making its second appearance at state. Nevis lost to Central Minnesota Christian 56-47 in the state quarterfinals in 2015.