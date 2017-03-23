Springfield rallies to defeat Tigers at state

A 34-11 run to start the second half by Springfield prevented that from happening as the Tigers fell short in their bid to reach the state semifinals with a 73-65 loss.

Springfield jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but Michael Landquist scored 13 points in the first half as Nevis carried a 31-22 lead into the break.

Springfield opened the second half with a 10-0 run and built the biggest lead of the game at 56-42 with 5:54 remaining before the Tigers rallied to cut the gap to 66-62 with 1:09 showing. Springfield sealed the win by making seven free throws down the stretch.

Kale Meendering’s 22 points, Isaac Fink’s 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Tanner Vogel’s 15 points led Springfield, the No. 5 seed that made 18 of 26 field goals in the second half. The win gave Springfield a 29-2 record entering Friday’s semifinal game against No. 1 Minneapolis North.

Michael Landquist’s 24 points, Griffin Chase’s 14 points and seven assists, and Jack Landquist’s 13 points led the No. 4-seeded Tigers, who saw their 23-game winning streak snapped.

Nevis fell to 28-2 on the season and will play Red Lake Friday morning at 10 at Concordia-St. Paul in the consolation round. Nevis, which lost its opening-round game two years ago and was eliminated because there wasn’t a consolation bracket, defeated Red Lake twice during the regular season. Minneapolis North jumped out to a 62-29 halftime lead in a 93-46 win over Red Lake in the first quarterfinal game.