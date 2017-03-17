Henry's 3-pointer in fourth OT sends Nevis boys to state

The Tigers will make their second trip to the state Class A tournament in the last three years with a quarterfinal game Thursday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

After leading 24-23 at the half, the Tigers faced a 36-29 deficit before Griffin Chase and Andrew Dudley connected on back-to-back 3-pointers. Chase followed with another 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game at 40-40 and force the first overtime.

Jack Landquist hit two free throws with :01 remaining in the first overtime to tie the game at 44-44 to force another four-minute period.

Landquist forced a third overtime with Nevis' only field goal as both teams battled to a 46-46 tie while a 3-pointer by Chase and a free throw by Henry tied the game at 50-50 at the end of the third overtime.

A layup by Chase tied the game at 52-52 in the fourth overtime before Henry hit the game-winner to send Nevis to state.

Chase (15), Jack Landquist (14) and Michael Landquist (12) scored in double figures for the Tigers, who improved to 28-1 on the season.

Bryce Irsfeld scored 20 points and Jordan Gorder added 14 points for BEV, which ended the season with a 25-5 record. BEV was the defending section champion.

See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from this game.