Tigers advance to section title game

Landquist finished with 15 points and Griffin Chase added 13 points for the Tigers, who improved to 27-1 with their 22nd win in a row.

Nathan Sabinash scored 13 points as Verndale, the No. 3 seed, ended the season with a 21-7 record.

Nevis advances to the Section 5A championship game Friday night at 7 at Wadena against Browerville/Eagle Valley. BEV, the No. 1 seed in the South, defeated No. 2 Kimball 61-55 in the South championship game Tuesday night at Little Falls. BEV enters the section title game with a 25-4 record after winning 18 of the last 19 games. Nevis defeated BEV 61-54 on Dec. 17.

See Saturday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from this game.