Tigers advance to section title game
Michael Landquist's steal and two free throws with :08 remaining sealed Nevis' 41-37 victory over Verndale in the Section 5A North boys basketball title game Tuesday night at Pequot Lakes.
Landquist finished with 15 points and Griffin Chase added 13 points for the Tigers, who improved to 27-1 with their 22nd win in a row.
Nathan Sabinash scored 13 points as Verndale, the No. 3 seed, ended the season with a 21-7 record.
Nevis advances to the Section 5A championship game Friday night at 7 at Wadena against Browerville/Eagle Valley. BEV, the No. 1 seed in the South, defeated No. 2 Kimball 61-55 in the South championship game Tuesday night at Little Falls. BEV enters the section title game with a 25-4 record after winning 18 of the last 19 games. Nevis defeated BEV 61-54 on Dec. 17.
