Nevis defeats W-H-A, advances to section semifinals

Nevis, the No. 1 seed, will play No. 3 Verndale in the North title game Tuesday night at 8 at Pequot Lakes. Verndale defeated No. 2 McGregor 61-41 in Saturday night's other game at Pequot Lakes.

Nevis improved to 26-1 while W-H-A, the No. 5 seed, ended the season with a 16-12 record.

Browerville/Eagle Valley (24-4) will play Kimball (23-5) in the Section 5A South title game Tuesday night.