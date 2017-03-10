Nevis defeats Menahga, Crookston defeats Park Rapids in playoffs
Nevis advanced while Menahga and Park Rapids saw their seasons end during Thursday night's section boys basketball tournaments.
Nevis, the No. 1 seed in the North half of Section 5A, defeated No. 8 Menahga 60-31 at the Tiger Arena. Menahga ends the season with a 12-15 record while the Tigers improved to 25-1. Nevis will play No. 5 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Saturday night at 6 at Pequot Lakes in the next round. W-H-A edged No. 4 Sebeka 76-70 in overtime at Sebeka.
Crookston, the No. 3 seed, defeated Park Rapids 46-34 in the first round of the Section 8AA playoffs at Crookston. Park Rapids, the No. 14 seed, ends the season with a 4-23 record.
See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from these playoff games.