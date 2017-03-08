Tigers run past Fond du Lac in finale

Michael Landquist scored 15 points and had six rebounds, four assists and three steals while Griffin Chase chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Tigers, who led 61-23 at the half. Zach Henry dished out three assists and hit three 3-pointers to join Tom Wormley with 9 points. Nevis made 10 of 32 3-pointers in the game to improve to 24-1 on the season.

"We were able to get a good tune-up offensively against a young Fond du Lac team," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. "We jumped out early and never looked back. We moved the ball well and everyone got some playing time."

Nevis received the No. 1 seed in the North for the Section 5A playoffs and will host either No. 8 Menahga (11-14) or No. 9 Laporte (4-21) Thursday night at 7. The winner of that game advances to the next round at Pequot Lakes Saturday night at 6.

In Thursday night's other Section 5A playoff games, No. 4 Sebeka (15-10) hosts No. 5 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (15-11), No. 3 Verndale (19-6) hosts No. 6 Cromwell (13-13) and No. 2 McGregor (23-3) hosts No. 7 Pine River-Backus (11-15).

NEVIS: Tinnes 2 0-0 4, Henry 3 0-0 9, Dudley 7 0-0 19, Soldwisch 1 0-0 2, Kramer 0 0-0 0, Chase 5 0-0 12, DeWulf 2 2-2 6, J. Landquist 7 0-1 14, M. Landquist 7 1-1 15, Wormley 4 1-2 9, Peet 0 0-0 0, Redmond 0 0-2 0. Totals: 38 for 77 (FG), 4 for 8 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 61, Fond du Lac 23. Three-pointers: Henry 3, Dudley 5, Chase 2. Team fouls: Fond du Lac 10, Nevis 8.