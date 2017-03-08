McGee places sixth at state tournament

McGee, who was the runner-up at 106 pounds last season, ended up placing sixth at 113 pounds during Saturday's finals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

McGee entered the state tournament as the Section 7A champion, the No. 3 seed and rated No. 8 in the state poll. McGee opened Friday's opening rounds by pinning Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Hayden Straumann in 1:27 before being sent into the wrestlebacks with a 4-2 loss to Brant Buysse of Minneota in the quarterfinals. Buysse was rated No. 4 in the state poll. Straumann ended the season with a 24-11 record.

During Friday's wrestlebacks, McGee defeated Frazee's Michael Miller 5-2. Miller was the No. 6 seed and rated No. 7 in the state poll.

In Saturday's consolation quarterfinals, McGee pinned Goodhue's John Altendorf in 54 seconds before falling to Staples-Motley's Spencer Miller 6-1 to earn a spot in the fifth-place match. Altendorf was the No. 7 seed while Miller was the No. 4 seed and rated No. 3 in the state poll. Altendorf closed the season with a 30-16 record.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Canon Swanson used a takedown and nearfall in the first period and a pair of takedowns in the second period for a 9-4 minor decision over McGee in the fifth-place match. Swanson, who was the No. 5 seed and rated No. 5 in the state, ended the season at 42-5 while McGee ended the season with a 29-11 record.

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Jeron Matson lived up to his No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranking by defeating Sibley East's Dayne Morton 3-0 in the title match. Matson capped off a 42-1 season while Morton, the No. 2 seed and No. 2-rated wrestler, finished at 25-2. Miller defeated Buysse 3-2 in the third-place match. Miller posted a 43-3 record while Buysse ended at 20-6.