Nevis' McGee earns return trip to state

McGee pinned Hayden McGowan of Crosby-Ironton in 2:22 in the quarterfinals and defeated Marshall Michienzi of Deer River 4-2 in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. McGee then pinned Mille Lacs' Jorden Burow in 1:23 to win the section title.

McGee, who was the state runner-up at 106 pounds last season, will carry a 26-8 record to this year's state tournament. The Nevis junior is rated No. 8 in this week's state Class A poll at 113.

WHAN's Kyle Schmidt just missed qualifying for state after losing to Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway's Kole Platt 3-1 in overtime in a true-second match at 160. Schmidt defeated Aitkin's Mitchell Stevenson 4-0 in the quarterfinals before falling to Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena's Mason Preston 9-6 in the semifinals. Schmidt pinned C-I's Gabe Ryappy in 1:49 and Pierz's Luke Girtz in 1:11 to earn a true-second match. Schmidt ends the season with a 28-13 record.

Also placing for the Wolves were Michael Gunn (fourth at 106), Carter Rettke (fourth at 120), Drew Erickson (fifth at 138), Austin Smith (sixth at 170), Kolby Hamblin (fifth at 182), Nick Lafond (sixth at 195) and Liam Andress (sixth at 285).

The state Class A tournament begins Friday and concludes Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.