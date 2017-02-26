Nevis girls host Bertha-Hewitt to open section playoffs

Both teams enter the playoffs with 4-20 records. The winner travels to No. 1 Cromwell (21-4) Thursday night for a 7 p.m. tip-off in the next round.

Menahga (21-5) received the No. 2 seed and will host the winner between No. 7 McGregor (13-13) and No. 10 Laporte (2-23) Thursday night at 7 in another Section 5A North playoff game.

In the Section 8AA playoffs, Park Rapids (11-13) received the No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 Pelican Rapids (14-12) in a first-round game Thursday night at 7. Park Rapids defeated Pelican Rapids 58-37 on Dec. 20. The winner of that game plays the winner between No. 2 Staples-Motley (20-4) and No. 15 Bagley (2-24) Saturday at 4:30 at the University of Minnesota Crookston.