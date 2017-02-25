Nevis girls close out conference schedule

Madisyn Lucas added 10 points and four assists while Emma Bliss had 10 points and nine rebounds. Ashley Pyburn chipped in nine rebounds while Carrier and Annalise Ahrendt had three steals each for the Tigers, who shot 29 percent from the field (17 for 58, including 6 for 19 on 3-pointers) and turned the ball over 32 times.

"Our girls played really tough. It was a physical game and our girls fought every step of the way," said Nevis head coach Brad Neyens. "Turnovers and shooting percentage continue to be the thorn in our side. We played tough down the stretch, getting it down to 6 points with a few minutes to go. We started fouling and they made their free throws and that was that."

Nevis ends the conference schedule with a 3-11 record while the Mustangs improved to 8-6 in the conference and 14-12 overall.

NEVIS: Ahrendt 0 0-0 0, Lucas 3 2-2 10, Pyburn 1 0-0 3, Vredenberg 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, MOnroe 1 0-0 2, Carrier 6 0-2 15, Bliss 4 2-4 10, Baker 0 0-0 0, Kamphaus 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 for 58 (FG), 5 for 10 (FT).

Halftime: N-K 25, Nevis 12. Three-pointers: Lucas 2, Pyburn 1, Carrier 3. Rebounds: Nevis 48 (Pyburn 9, Bliss 9, Baker 6, Kamphaus 6, Carrier 5, Lucas 4, Ahrendt 3, Monroe 3, Vredenberg 2, Isaacson 1). Assists: Nevis 11 (Lucas 4, Ahrendt 2, Pyburn 2, Baker 2, Bliss 1). Steals: Nevis 10 (Ahrendt 3, Carrier 3, Baker 2, Lucas 1, Pyburn 1). Team fouls: Nevis 27. Turnovers: Nevis 32.

Sebeka tops Tigers

Sebeka capitalized on 28 Nevis fouls for a 61-44 win Tuesday night at the Tiger Arena.

Lucas (8) and Montana Baker (8) combined for 16 points for the Tigers, who trailed 24-19 at the half. Baker led the way with 11 rebounds while Lucas and Bliss grabbed seven rebounds each. Lucas also had two assists and Pyburn had two steals as Nevis shot 19 percent from the field (13 for 69, including 4 for 18 on 3-pointers) and missed 18 free throws in falling to 4-19 on the season.

Sebeka outscored the Tigers 37-25 in the second half to improve to 11-13 on the season.

"This was an extremely physical game with 56 fouls between both teams. We played them tough all night long. We were down by 5 at the half, then we came out flat and didn't score for the first five minutes and that sunk us," said Neyens. "I wish the season wasn't coming to an end. We are starting to play some good basketball. We aren't coming away with wins, but our girls are playing hard and are starting to believe in the abilities this team has. We are peaking at the right time and I look forward to the playoffs and the years to come."

NEVIS: Ahrendt 1 0-1 3, Lucas 3 1-3 8, David 0 0-0 0, Pyburn 1 0-4 3, Vredenberg 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 1 1-1 4, Heide 1 5-7 7, Carrier 1 3-5 4, Bliss 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 4-7 8, Kamphaus 2 1-4 5. Totals: 13 for 69 (FG), 14 for 32 (FT).

Halftime: Sebeka 24, Nevis 19. Three-pointers: Ahrendt ,1 Lucas 1, Pyburn 1, Monroe 1. Rebounds: Nevis 53 (Baker 11, Lucas 7, Bliss 7, Monroe 5, Heide 5, Kamphaus 5, Carrier 4, Ahrendt 3, Pyburn 3, Isaacson 2, Vredenberg 1). Assists: Nevis 7 (Lucas 2, Isacson 1, Monroe 1, Carrier 1, Bliss 1, Kamphaus 1). Steals: Nevis 5 (Pyburn 2, Lucas 1, Monroe 1, Carrier 1). Team fouls: Nevis 28. Fouled out: Pyburn, Heide. Turnovers: Nevis 19.