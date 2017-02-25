Tigers win conference hoops title

Nevis jumped out to a 37-24 lead at the half and held on in this game between two of the top Class A teams in the state. The win locked up the conference title for the Tigers.

Griffin Chase (19), Jack Landquist (17) and Michael Landquist (16) led a balanced scoring attack for the Tigers, who hit 24 of 28 free throws. Chase and Michael Landquist had five rebounds each while Tom Wormley grabbed four rebounds. Chase led the way with four assists while the Landquists had three assists each. Michael Landquist also had three steals. Nevis, which rolled to a 60-40 win at Red Lake on Jan. 24, entered this game rated No. 4 in the state Class A poll.

Red Lake, the No. 5-rated Class A team, fell to 10-2 in the conference and 18-4 overall.

"The rematch was even better than the first meeting back in January. We were again able to jump out to a lead, but this time Red Lake made their run in the second half," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. "Our patience and free-throw shooting down the stretch were the difference as we were able to clinch our second conference title in three years."

NEVIS: Henry 1 0-0 3, Dudley 3 1-2 8, Chase 6 6-6 19, J. Landquist 4 9-10 17, M. Landquist 5 6-8 16, Wormley 1 2-2 4. Totals: 20 for 41 (FG), 24 for 28 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 37, Red Lake 24. Three-pointers: Henry 1, Dudley 1, Chase 1. Team fouls: Red Lake 24, Nevis 16.

Tigers go undefeated

The Tigers capped off an undefeated season in conference play as Michael Landquist's 27 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and four assists sparked a 79-55 win over Northome-Kelliher Tuesday night.

Jack Landquist added 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals while Chase scored 19 points and had four rebounds and four assists. The Tigers closed out the conference schedule with a perfect 14-0 record while improving to 22-1 overall by extending their winning streak to 17 games in a row.

Northome-Kelliher fell to 6-8 in the conference and 14-10 overall.

"N-K played one of their better halves of the year offensively, hitting four 3s and really getting after the offensive boards," said Kramer, whose team led 39-32 at the half. "We expected a battle as everyone is playing for section seedings at this point. We came out early in the second half and got the lead to double figures and never looked back. It has been a memorable conference season for us, namely being able to sweep games with Red Lake and Cass Lake. Going undefeated, especially on the road, has been great for us."

Tigers move up

A 17-game winning streak helped the Tigers move up to the No. 2 spot in this week's state Class A poll.

Nevis, which was rated No. 4 last week, moved up two spots to trail only Minneapolis North (24-1) among the state's Class A teams. Heritage Christian (20-3) dropped a spot to No. 3 and Central Minnesota Christian (20-3) dropped a spot to No. 4. Goodhue (23-2) is rated No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Springfield (22-2) at No. 6, Red Lake (17-4) at No. 7, Spring Grove (22-3) at No. 8, Ada-Borup (20-2) at No. 9 and Red Rock Central (21-2) at No. 10.