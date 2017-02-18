Tigers end Verndale's winning streaks

Verndale entered this game between Section 5A teams with a six-game winning streak and an undefeated record at home this season. The Tigers ended both streaks by jumping out to a 37-23 halftime lead.

Griffin Chase and Jack Landquist scored 21 points each while Michael Landquist added 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Chase had four rebounds and four assists and Jack Landquist had five assists. Andrew Dudley led the Tigers with two steals.

Nevis, which remained in the No. 4 spot in this week's state Class A poll, improved to 10-0 against section opponents and 20-1 overall.

Nathan Sabinash (13), Mac Schluttner (12) and Kyle Schmitz (10) hit double figures for the Pirates, who fell to 7-2 in section games and 14-6 overall.

"This game was going to be a good measuring stick for us in terms of the subsection tournament," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. "We came out with a sense of urgency from the start. After going back-and-forth for the first few minutes, we were able to make a nice run to go up double digits at halftime. We jumped out early in the second half and never looked back."

NEVIS: Henry 2 0-0 5, Dudley 1 0-0 3, Kramer 1 0-0 2, Chase 8 4-4 21, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, J. Landquist 7 6-7 21, M. Landquist 6 3-4 16, Wormley 3 0-1 6. Totals: 28 for 41 (FG), 13 for 16 (FT).

VERNDALE: Willis 5, Schmitz 10, Weniger 2, Schluttner 12, Brownlow 3, Sabinash 13, Barrett 2.

Halftime: Nevis 37, Verndale 23. Three-pointers: Henry 1, Dudley 1, Chase 1, J. Landquist 1, M. Landquist 1. Team fouls: Nevis 9, Verndale 12.