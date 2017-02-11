Fast start sparks W-H-A past Tigers

Montana Baker's seven rebounds, Kia Heide's four blocked shots and three steals, and Madisyn Lucas' three assists led the Tigers, who shot only 20 percent (12 for 59) from the field in falling to 3-7 in conference play and 4-13 overall.

Katie Benjamin's 26 points and 10 rebounds and Bri Raddatz's 16 points led the Wolves, who improved to 7-0 in the conference and 15-2 overall. The win was the 12th in a row for W-H-A, which is ahead of Pine River-Backus (10-1) and Clearbrook-Gonvick (7-2) in the conference standings.

"We came out sluggish. We just don't play well against this team. I give Walker a ton of credit. That is a heck of a basketball team. They have great players and are coached well," said Nevis head coach Brad Neyens. "We got behind early and started taking bad shots. That is not in our game. We played much better in the second half. We just need to be able to put two halves together."

NEVIS: Ahrendt 0 0-0 0, Lucas 1 0-0 2, Pyburn 1 0-0 3, Umthun 1 0-0 2, Vredenberg 1 0-0 3, Monroe 0 2-2 2, Heide 1 0-4 3, Carrier 0 0-0 0, Bliss 2 0-0 4, Baker 2 0-0 4, Kamphaus 3 1-1 7. Totals: 12 for 59 (FG), 3 for 7 (FT).

Halftime: W-H-A 41, Nevis 7. Three-pointers: Pyburn 1, Vredenberg 1, Heide 1. Rebounds; Nevis 29 (Baker 7, Heide 4, Bliss 4, Carrier 3, Kamphaus 3, Ahrendt 2, Lucas 2, Pyburn 2, Monroe 2). Assists: Nevis 6 (Lucas 3, Monroe 1, Heide 1, Carrier 1). Steals; Nevis 4 (Heide 3, Bliss 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 8 (Heide 4, Lucas 1, Monroe 1, Baker 1, Kamphaus 1). Team fouls: Nevis 10. Turnovers: Nevis 19.