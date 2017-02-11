Chase surpasses 2,000 points in win over W-H-A

Nevis held a 40-36 lead before a 3-pointer by Andrew Dudley and a 3-pointer and dunk off a steal by Chase ignited a 20-7 run that gave the Tigers a 60-43 advantage.

Chase (who needed 29 points to reach the milestone) scored 20 points in the second half and also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Tigers, who led 29-24 at the break. Jack Landquist added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals while Michael Landquist had seven rebounds as Nevis improved to 11-0 in the conference and 18-1 overall. The Tigers extended their winning streak to 13 games in a row.

Nate Armstrong scored 26 points, including 18 in the first half, as W-H-A fell to 4-4 in the conference and 10-6 overall.

"We were able to withstand the adjustments W-H-A made coming into the game and I thought we played well enough, but we really didn't do a very good job defensively on Armstrong in the first half," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer, whose team defeated the Wolves 67-44 on Jan. 10. "We were able to adjust defensively in the second half and Griffin delivered for us. He had some key plays on both ends of the floor to break the game open."

NEVIS: Henry 1 0-0 3, Dudley 1 3-4 6, Kramer 0 0-0 0, Chase 10 12-14 35, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, J. Landquist 4 3-6 11, M. Landquist 2 2-2 6, Wormley 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 for 43 (FG), 21 for 28 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 29, W-H-A 24. Three-pointers: Henry 1, Dudley 1, Chase 3. Team fouls: W-H-A 21, Nevis 17.