Nevis girls rally, snap losing streak

Montana Baker's 13 points and eight rebounds and Madisyn Lucas' 12 points and four steals led the Tigers, who trailed 26-16 at the half before outscoring B-H 36-19 in the second half. Emma Bliss (8), Katie Kamphaus (8) and Kia Heide (7) combined for 23 points. Bliss hauled down 17 rebounds and had three assists, Heide had six rebounds and Tori Carrier had three assists as the Tigers improved to 3-10 on the season.

Bertha-Hewitt fell to 2-11 on the season.

"Our girls have worked so hard and haven't quit. Our record may not show it, but we are improving as the season goes. They earned this one," said Nevis head coach Brad Neyens, whose team had only eight turnovers in the game. "We were down by 10 at the end of the first half and made adjustments and the girls responded. The key was taking better shots and making free throws when they mattered the most and rebounding the ball. We did an excellent job of boxing out and getting after the boards. It was exciting for the team and for me as a coach. It felt great."

NEVIS: Ahrendt 0 0-0 0, Lucas 3 6-10 12, Pyburn 1 0-0 3, Monroe 0 0-0 0, Heide 3 1-3 7, Carrier 0 1-4 1, Bliss 3 2-4 8, Baker 6 1-2 13, Kamphaus 3 2-4 8. Totals: 19 for 79 (FG), 13 for 27 (FT).

Halftime: B-H 26, Nevis 16. Three-pointers: Pyburn 1. Rebounds: Nevis 45 (Bliss 17, Baker 8, Heide 6, Lucas 5, Ahrendt 3, Carrier 2, Kamphaus 2, Pyburn 1, Monroe 1). Assists: Nevis 8 (Bliss 3, Heide 2, Lucas 1, Pyburn 1, Carrier 1). Steals: Nevis 14 (Lucas 4, Carrier 3, Pyburn 2, Heide 2, Baker 2, Bliss 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 4 (Ahrendt 1, Lucas 1, Heide 1, Bliss 1). Team fouls: Nevis 19. Fouled out Ahrendt, Pyburn. Turnovers: Nevis 8.