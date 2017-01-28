The Tigers shut down Red Lake's offense in a 60-40 victory in a battle of two of the state's top-ranked Class A teams at Red Lake. The win lifted Nevis to 7-0 in the conference while Red Lake (which entered this rivalry averaging 83.1 points a game) fell to 7-1 in conference play.

The Warriors held an early 5-3 lead before Nevis ended the half on a 31-15 run for a 34-20 advantage. The Tigers extended that lead to 46-24 with 11:52 to play in coasting to the win.

Griffin Chase led the Tigers with 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals while Jack Landquist scored 15 points and Michael Landquist chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Andrew Dudley hauled down seven rebounds as Nevis improved to 14-1 on the season. The Tigers entered the game rated No. 9 in the state Class A poll.

Red Lake, which was rated No. 2 in the state Class A poll, fell to 14-3 on the season as Rob Beaulieu led the way with 19 points.

Following those two teams in the conference standings are Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 4-2, Cass Lake at 3-3, Northome-Kelliher at 3-5, Pine River-Backus at 2-5, Blackduck at 2-6 and Laporte at 0-6.

"We came up with our best performance of the season when we needed it most. We knew that we would have to play at our best to get a win on their home floor. One of our goals was to not let their full-court pressure overwhelm us from the start and we did a great job all night of handling their pressure," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer, whose team had only 13 turnovers in the game. "We also did a nice job in transition of getting into our offense after breaking the press and not being forced into quick shots. We knew that in order to have a chance that we would have to control the pace of the game and we did just that. Our defense was about as stingy as it could be. It was a great team win."

NEVIS: Henry 0 0-0 0, Dudley 3 0-0 8, Chase 10 0-0 22, J. Landquist 5 3-7 13, M. Landquist 6 0-0 15, Wormley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 for 45 (FG), 3 for 7 (FT).

RED LAKE: R. Beaulieu 19, Whitefeather 7, Cook 5, McClain 4, A. Beaulieu 3, Morrison 2.

Halftime: Nevis 34, Red Lake 20. Three-pointers: Dudley 2, Chase 2, M. Landquist 3. Rebounds: Nevis 25 (Chase 8, Dudley 7, M. Landquist 5, J. Landquist 3, Wormley 2). Assists: Nevis 16 (Chase 7, M. Landquist 5, Dudley 2, Henry 1, Wormley 1). Steals: Nevis 7 (Chase 3, Henry 1, Dudley 1, M. Landquist 1, Wormley 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 1 (Wormley). Team fouls: Nevis 5. Turnovers: Nevis 13.