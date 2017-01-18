Cass Lake defeats Nevis in conference clash

Kia Heide added 10 points and nine rebounds while Madisyn Lucas had three assists and two steals. Ashley Pyburn and Montana Baker grabbed six rebounds each as the Tigers fell to 2-5 in the conference and 2-8 overall.

Cass Lake, which forced 35 Nevis turnovers, improved to 2-4 in conference games and 3-9 overall.

NEVIS: Ahrendt 0 0-0 0, Lucas 1 0-1 2, Pyburn 2 0-2 5, Umthun 0 2-2 2, Isaacson 1 0-0 2, Monroe 0 0-1 0, Heide 2 6-17 10, Carrier 0 0-1 0, Bliss 7 0-0 14, Baker 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 for 55 (FG), 9 for 26 (FT).

Halftime: Cass Lake 33, Nevis 19. Three-pointers: Pyburn 1. Rebounds: Nevis 47 (Bliss 11, Heide 9, Pyburn 6, Baker 6, Lucas 4, Carrier 4, Ahrendt 3, Isaacson 2, Umthun 1, Monroe 1). Assists: Nevis 7 (Lucas 3, Carrier 2, Ahrendt 1, Monroe 1). Steals: Nevis 11 (Lucas 2, Pyburn 2, Isaacson 2, Heide 2, Ahrendt 1, Monroe 1, Carrier 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 2 (Bliss 2). Team fouls: Nevis 13. Turnovers: Nevis 35.