Cass Lake defeats Nevis in conference clash
Emma Bliss recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Nevis girls basketball team in a 63-38 Northwoods Conference loss at Cass Lake Thursday night.
Kia Heide added 10 points and nine rebounds while Madisyn Lucas had three assists and two steals. Ashley Pyburn and Montana Baker grabbed six rebounds each as the Tigers fell to 2-5 in the conference and 2-8 overall.
Cass Lake, which forced 35 Nevis turnovers, improved to 2-4 in conference games and 3-9 overall.
NEVIS: Ahrendt 0 0-0 0, Lucas 1 0-1 2, Pyburn 2 0-2 5, Umthun 0 2-2 2, Isaacson 1 0-0 2, Monroe 0 0-1 0, Heide 2 6-17 10, Carrier 0 0-1 0, Bliss 7 0-0 14, Baker 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 for 55 (FG), 9 for 26 (FT).
Halftime: Cass Lake 33, Nevis 19. Three-pointers: Pyburn 1. Rebounds: Nevis 47 (Bliss 11, Heide 9, Pyburn 6, Baker 6, Lucas 4, Carrier 4, Ahrendt 3, Isaacson 2, Umthun 1, Monroe 1). Assists: Nevis 7 (Lucas 3, Carrier 2, Ahrendt 1, Monroe 1). Steals: Nevis 11 (Lucas 2, Pyburn 2, Isaacson 2, Heide 2, Ahrendt 1, Monroe 1, Carrier 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 2 (Bliss 2). Team fouls: Nevis 13. Turnovers: Nevis 35.