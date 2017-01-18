Tigers avenge loss to Cass Lake

The Tigers, who led 37-24 at the half, avenged their only loss of the season. Cass Lake, which entered the game rated No. 5 in the state Class A poll, defeated Nevis 73-70 on Dec. 27.

Four players scored in double figures to lead Nevis' balanced attack. Griffin Chase had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists while Michael Landquist had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jack Landquist also scored 17 points, Andrew Dudley added 13 points and three steals, and Tom Wormley pulled down six rebounds as the Tigers improved to 5-0 in conference play.

Cass Lake fell to 2-3 in the conference and 9-4 overall. Red Lake leads the conference standings with a 6-0 record.

"We set the tone early with some good defense and efficient offense to jump out to an early double-digit lead that we held throughout halftime. We were able to continue that into the second half and I thought we did a really nice job of controlling tempo and limiting our turnovers. We got a lot of good looks at the basket and we did a much better job of getting the ball into the paint and forcing fouls," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. "The only thing we didn't do very well was to close out the game. Cass Lake's press gave us a little trouble late and we missed a few free throws to make the game appear closer that it was. That is something that we will improve on in practice. It was a great conference win for us to keep pace with Red Lake in the standings."

NEVIS: Henry 0 0-1 0, Dudley 4 4-5 13, Chase 6 6-7 20, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, J. Landquist 6 5-7 17, M. Landquist 7 2-5 17, Wormley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 for 50 (FG), 17 for 25 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 37, Cass Lake 24. Three-pointers: Dudley 1, Chase 2, M. Landquist 1. Team fouls: Nevis 12, Cass Lake 20. Rebounds: Nevis 30 (Chase 6, M. Landquist 6, Wormley 6, Dudley 5, J. Landquist 5, Henry 2). Assists: Nevis 17 (M. Landquist 6, Henry 4, Chase 4, Dudley 1, J. Landquist 1, Wormley 1). Steals: Nevis 7 (Dudley 3, Chase 2, M. Landquist 1, Wormley 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 3 (Wormley 2, M. Landquist 1). Turnovers: Nevis 13.