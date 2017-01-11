Tigers hit 12 3-pointers in win over PR-B

The Tigers made 12 3-point shots in the game in improving to 3-0 in the conference.

Chase also had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals while Michael Landquist added 19 points and eight rebounds. Luke DeWulf had four assists and two steals while Zach Henry dished out three assists and had three steals as the Tigers led 35-23 at the half. Nevis improved to 5-0 against Section 5A teams and 7-1 overall.

Joe Davidson (14) and Tony Hirschey (11) hit double figures for Pine River-Backus, which fell to 2-3 in the conference, 3-2 in section games and 5-4 overall.

"This was our first game back after the holiday break and for the first half it really showed. We missed some easy shots and rushed our offense a bit. We also weren't too good on the glass to start the game," said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. "Some of this would be attributed to the loss of Tom Wormley for the night due to illness. I thought we shook the rust off and played a whole lot better as the game went on."

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Davidson 14, Hirschey 11, Struss 7, Raph 6, Onken 3, Ackerman 2, Manning 2, Staples 2.

NEVIS: Chase 28, M. Landquist 19, J. Landquist 7, Henry 6, Dudley 5, Soldwisch 5, Kramer 3, Tinnes 1.

Halftime: Nevis 35, PR-B 23. Three-pointers: Chase 6, M. Landquist 1, Henry 2, Dudley 1, Soldwisch 1, Kramer 1.