Browerville defeats Nevis girls
Montana Baker's double-double led the Nevis girls basketball team in a 64-44 loss to Browerville Dec. 17 at the Tiger Arena.
Baker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while Emma Bliss added 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead Nevis. Madisyn Lucas had seven steals while Tori Carrier dished out three assists for the Tigers, who turned the ball over 34 times and made only 2 of 14 free throws in falling to 2-3.
Browerville improved to 2-4.
NEVIS: Lucas 1 0-1 2, David 0 0-0 0, Pyburn 2 0-0 4, Umthun 1 0-0 2, Vredenberg 2 0-1 4, Monroe 0 1-2 1, Heide 0 0-2 0, Carrier 0 0-0 0, Bliss 8 0-5 16, Baker 7 0-1 14, Kamphaus 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 for 49 (FG), 2 for 14 (FT).
Halftime: Browerville 34, Nevis 25. Rebounds: Nevis 29 (Baker 10, Bliss 9, Carrier 5, Vredenberg 2, Pyburn 1, Umthun 1, Heide 1). Assists: Nevis 8 (Carrier 3, Baker 2, Lucas 1, Pyburn 1, Bliss 1). Steals: Nevis 16 (Lucas 7, Baker 4, Bliss 3, Pyburn 1, Monroe 1). Team fouls: Nevis 21. Fouled out: Lucas. Turnovers: Nevis 34.