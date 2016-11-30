New Nevis coach looking to build successful program

Neyens, who was the junior high girls basketball coach at Wheaton/Herman-Norcross the last two seasons, has to replace three starters from last season's team that finished second in the Northwoods Conference standings with a 10-4 record and went 13-13 overall.

Hannah Bliss (who averaged 15.3 points and 10.0 rebounds a game), Jordyn Lucas (9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 steals per game) and Becca Nelson (8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals per game) graduated. Bliss and Lucas were all-conference First Team players while Nelson was an all-conference Second Team selection.

Being counted on to lead the Tigers this season are seniors Emma Bliss and Madisyn Lucas; junior Montana Baker; sophomore Ashley Pyburn; and freshmen Kia Heide and Cora Umthun.

Bliss was an all-conference Second Team player who averaged 7.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 26 games while Lucas averaged 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game in 26 games. Both return to the starting lineup.

Baker played in 11 games and had 15 points and 27 rebounds while Pyburn played in 11 games and had nine rebounds. Umthun saw limited varsity time last season.

Rounding out the varsity and junior varsity rosters are senior Sierra Monroe; juniors Victoria Carrier and Annalise Ahrendt; sophomore Gabby David; freshmen Katie Kamphaus, Jayden Vredenberg, Maddie Soldwisch, Madeline Mitchell, Lydia Bjorklund, Nikki Bayman, Sierra Wroolie and Cole Mastley; eighth grader Sadie Turner; and seventh graders Ava Isaacson and Kali Oelschlager. Monroe and Ahrendt saw limited varsity time a year ago.

"We lost some key players from last year's team. This gives every player on our team an opportunity to earn a spot," said Neyens, who will be assisted by Terae Demarais. "I am excited to coach such a great group of girls. Learning a new system takes time. We have a lot of talent on this team and I expect us to get better as the season goes on. We have a lot of work to do and I think that hard work will show as the season progresses."

Last season, Clearbrook-Gonvick won the conference title with a 14-0 record while Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (9-5), Pine River-Backus (9-5), Kelliher-Northome (8-6), Cass Lake (4-10), Laporte (1-13) and Blackduck (1-13) followed Nevis. The Tigers received the No. 5 seed in the North for the Section 5A tournament and opened with a 71-63 loss to No. 4 Menahga. Cromwell defeated Browerville/Eagle Valley in the section championship game.

Neyens is looking for the Tigers to once again be a contender in the conference and peak in time for the section playoffs.

"The keys to a successful season are working hard every day in practice and executing our game plan on game days. We need to play great defense, not turn the ball over and take high percentage shots. I feel that if we play great defense, we should be able to be competitive in our conference," said Neyens. "My assistant and I are passionate and dedicated to this sport and this team. We will work hard to make Nevis girls basketball a success year in and year out."