Waubun stuns Tigers with late rally in section title game

The Bombers scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46 to rally from a 28-12 deficit and stun Nevis 32-28 to remain undefeated on the season and repeat as section champs.

This game between two of the state's top 9-man teams was expected to be a battle. Both undefeated teams lived up to the hype as Waubun entered as the No. 1 seed and the No. 3-rated team in the state while Nevis entered as the No. 2 seed and the No. 4-rated team among 9-man teams.

Nevis controlled the first 42 minutes in building a 28-12 lead before the Bombers rallied.

The comeback began with a seven-play, 39-yard scoring drive. An 18-yard pass from Peyton Syverson to Dayton Makey set up a 4-yard TD run by Syverson on third-and-goal. That cut the gap to 28-18 with 5:46 to play.

After forcing the Tigers to punt, the Bombers drove 50 yards in 10 plays to pull closer. A pass interference call on fourth-and-10 kept that drive alive and a 23-yard catch by Jayden Heisler led to a first down at the Nevis 12. Two plays later, Syverson scored on an 8-yard run, but that touchdown was called back because of an illegal motion penalty. Waubun overcame that penalty as Syverson followed a 9-yard run with a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-1 before scoring on a 1-yard keeper. That made it 28-24 with 1:41 remaining.

Waubun's defense forced another punt and the Bombers regained possession at their own 22 with 1:16 to play. A 12-yard reception by Sam Rothschadl and a 13-yard run by Syverson opened the game-winning drive. A holding penalty forced Waubun into a third-and-20 situation when Syverson connected with Makey on a 44-yard route to the Nevis 13. Three plays later, Mason Bartos ran in from 5 yards out and Makey caught the conversion as Waubun led 32-28 with 25 seconds to go.

Syverson sealed the win with an interception and the Bombers prevailed to advance to the state playoffs.

Waubun had to overcome missed scoring opportunities and untimely mistakes to repeat as section champs.

After forcing the Tigers to punt on the game's first series, Waubun marched inside the Nevis 10-yard line. Syverson's 29-yard run and 3-yard carry on fourth-and-1 led the Bombers to the Nevis 9. But a penalty for a false start helped end that drive and the Tigers took over at the 12.

A 7-yard carry by Kyle Schmidt and an 8-yard run by Jack DeWulf gave Nevis a first down, but two plays later the Tigers lost possession on a fumble.

Nevis' defense held and the Tigers took over at their own 34. A 33-yard pass from DeWulf to Andrew Dudley and a 20-yard pass from DeWulf to Tucker Roehl set up an 8-yard TD pass from DeWulf to Griffin Chase. DeWulf ran in the conversion and the Tigers led 8-0. That drive took six plays and covered 66 yards.

Nevis recovered a fumble on the Bombers' next possession, but Waubun got the ball back on an interception by Parker Syverson. That started a nine-play, 43-yard scoring drive as Peyton Syverson rushed five times for 26 yards to set up a 7-yard TD run by Bartos. That made it 8-6 with 6:41 to play in the first half.

On the Tigers' second play after that TD, DeWulf and Dudley connected on a 66-yard scoring route. DeWulf then hit Chase on the conversion and the Tigers led 16-6 with 5:46 to go before halftime.

Waubun followed with a scoring threat as a 22-yard reception by Makey and 15-yard run by Peyton Syverson on fourth-and-6 led the Bombers to the Nevis 3. Schmidt ended that 13-play drive by intercepting a pass at the 1 with 19 seconds showing as the Tigers carried the lead into the half.

That marked the first time all season Waubun had trailed at halftime. The Bombers entered this game averaging 41.7 points a game while allowing 8.1 points a game. Waubun had allowed one touchdown or less in eight of those games.

"All the credit goes to (Nevis). We didn't look like a very good football team because they're that good," said Waubun head coach Paul Clark. "They are an extremely good football team and they're 10-0 for a reason. We said coming in they're going to have some success on us that we haven't seen in awhile and we had to trust over the long haul it's going to happen. Luckily, I've got guys who make us look good."

Nevis' defense pushed the Bombers back on the opening series of the second half. After Peyton Syverson's 19-yard run gave Waubun a first down at the Nevis 37, a penalty for a false start, a holding penalty and a penalty for intentional grounding on a sack by Zach Henry left the Bombers with a third-and-40 situation at their own 33. That resulted in a punt.

Nevis took over at the Waubun 43 and padded the lead with a seven-play scoring drive. DeWulf hit Henry on an 18-yard route on a fake punt before connecting with Chase on a 25-yard TD pass. With 6:51 to play in the third quarter, Nevis held a 22-6 lead.

Waubun responded with a 14-play, 86-yard scoring drive to stay in the game. After a block-in-the-back penalty made Waubun start that drive on the 14, the Bombers reached the Nevis 25. But a 15-yard loss on a fumbled snap set up a fourth-and-20. Peyton Syverson hit Makey for a 23-yard gain to the 12 before Peyton Syverson's 4-yard TD run on third-and-2 cut the gap to 22-12 with 2:52 to play in the third quarter.

Again Nevis countered with a score as Schmidt broke free for a 53-yard TD run. That three-play, 56-yard drive gave the Tigers a 28-12 advantage with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

The Bombers put together a 12-play drive, but Peyton Syverson was stopped on fourth-and-4 and Nevis regained possession at the 9.

Waubun's defense held and forced a punt and the Bombers took over with 7:26 to play. Three touchdowns followed as the Bombers kept their undefeated season alive.

Peyton Syverson led the Bombers' offensive attack by rushing for 125 yards and completing 14 of 28 passes for 210 yards. Syverson had thrown for only 473 yards this season entering the section title game. Bartos added 83 yards on 23 carries while Makey caught seven passes for 132 yards. Peyton Syverson entered the game with 1,118 rushing yards on 127 carries with 19 TDs while Bartos had rushed 110 times for 1,114 yards and 14 TDs. The Bombers, who converted 5 of 8 chances on fourth down, finished with 267 yards rushing and 477 yards in the game.

Nevis ended the season with a 10-1 record.

Waubun plays Stephen-Argyle (10-1) in a state quarterfinal game Friday night at 7 at Bemidji State University. The Bombers defeated Stephen-Argyle 35-0 in Week 2 of the regular season.

Nevis 8 8 12 0...28

Waubun 0 6 6 20...32

SCORING

N-Chase 8 pass from J. DeWulf (J. DeWulf run)

W-Bartos 7 run (pass failed)

N-Dudley 67 pass from J. DeWulf (J. DeWulf run)

N-Chase 25 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

W-Pe. Syverson 4 run (run failed)

N-Schmidt 53 run (pass failed)

W-Makey 4 run (run failed)

W-Pe. Syverson 1 run (pass failed)

W-Bartos 5 run (Makey pass from Pe. Syverson)