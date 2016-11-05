Braham eliminates Tigers from section tournament

Braham, the No. 1 seed in the East A half of the bracket, opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Ogilvie. The Bombers improved to 15-15 on the season.

Hannah Anderson and Montana Baker had five kills apiece for the Tigers, who had only 14 kills in the match. Anderson put all 15 of her serves in play, including Nevis' only ace, and had 10 service points. Andrea Dudley had 10 set assists.

Vanessa Byer tallied 21 digs as the Tigers had 29 digging errors in the match.

Nevis, the No. 2 seed in the East B side of the bracket, ends the season with a 12-16 record.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 5 for 6, Mooney 10 for 11, Anderson 15 for 15 (1 ace), Lucas 7 for 7, Pyburn 2 for 4, Byer 6 for 7.

Service points: Anderson 10, Mooney 5, Lucas 2, Dudley 1, Byer 1.

Attacks: Swanda 5 (1 kill), Anderson 25 (5 kills), Pyburn 15 (1 kill), Baker 15 (5 kills), Bliss 14 (2 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 10, Anderson 4.

Blocks: Baker 1.

Digs: Byer 21, Anderson 9, Mooney 8, Dudley 6, Lucas 5, Pyburn 2, Bliss 2, Swanda 1.

Serve receive: Pohl 3 for 3, Swanda 2 for 3, Heide 0 for 1, Mooney 8 for 8, Anderson 7 for 8, Lucas 12 for 15, Pyburn 1 for 1, Byer 18 for 18.