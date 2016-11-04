Waubun stuns Tigers with late rally

Nevis controlled the first 42 minutes of the game in building a 28-12 lead.

Jack DeWulf hit Griffin Chase on an 8-yard TD pass and ran in the conversion as the Tigers led 8-0 with 34 seconds to play in the first quarter.

After Waubun scored on Mason Bartos' 7-yard TD run to cut the lead to 8-6 with 6:41 to play in the first half, DeWulf hit Andrew Dudley on a 67-yard scoring route. DeWulf ran in the conversion and the Tigers led 16-6 with 5:46 to play before halftime.

That remained the score at the half as Nevis' defense stopped the Bombers on a potential scoring drive when Kyle Schmidt intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line with 19 seconds showing.

The Tigers pushed the lead to 22-6 on their first possession of the second half when DeWulf hit Chase on a 25-yard scoring route at the 6:51 mark.

Waubun countered on Peyton Syverson's 4-yard TD run at the 2:52 mark to make it 22-12, but the Tigers responded when Schmidt broke free for a 53-yard TD run. That gave Nevis a 28-12 advantage with 1:04 to play in the third quarter.

After being stopped at the Nevis 9 on their next series, the Bombers mounted their late-game comeback.

Dayton Makey scored on a 4-yard run with 5:46 to play before Syverson scored on a 1-yard TD run to cut the gap to 28-24 with 1:41 left. After forcing the Tigers to punt, Waubun drove 78 yards in nine plays with Syverson's 44-yard pass to Makey on third-and-20 setting up a 5-yard TD run by Bartos with 25 seconds to play. Makey caught the conversion to cap off the comeback.

Waubun, the No. 1 seed and the No. 3-rated team in the state, improved to 11-0. Nevis, the No. 2 seed and the No. 4-rated team in the state, ends the season at 10-1.

Nevis 8 8 12 0...28

Waubun 0 6 6 20...32

SCORING

N-Chase 8 pass from J. DeWulf (J. DeWulf run)

W-Bartos 7 run (pass failed)

N-Dudley 67 pass from J. DeWulf (J. DeWulf run)

N-Chase 25 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

W-Pe. Syverson 4 run (run failed)

N-Schmidt 53 run (pass failed)

W-Makey 4 run (run failed)

W-Pe. Syverson 1 run (pass failed)

W-Bartos 5 run (Makey pass from Pe. Syverson)