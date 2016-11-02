Tigers survive, advance to section title game

Nevis responded after allowing a first-quarter touchdown by scoring three unanswered TDs for a 22-15 victory and a trip to the Fargodome to play for the section title.

NCE/UH took the opening kickoff and marched 54 yards in six plays to take the lead. Brady Sirjord's 33-yard run to the Nevis 16 set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brett Braseth to Isaac Habedank. Riley Resnick kicked the extra point and the Titans led 7-0 with 8:34 to play in the first quarter.

That was the first TD allowed by the Tigers in the first half all season. Nevis had outscored its opponents 318-0 in the first half in the first nine games of the season.

On Nevis' first possession, quarterback Jack DeWulf responded with a 48-yard run as the Tigers advanced to the NCE 23. But that drive stalled and the Titans took over at the 14.

Neither team managed much offense until Dylan Queenan forced a fumble, which Griffin Chase recovered at the NCE 27 late in the first half. A 4-yard run on fourth-and-2 by Tucker Roehl and a 3-yard carry by DeWulf on third-and-1 set up a 3-yard TD run by DeWulf. Chase caught the conversion and Nevis led 8-7 with 4:26 to play in the first half.

The Tigers took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 70 yards in nine plays to pad their lead. Roehl's 10-yard run and Andrew Dudley's 31-yard catch from DeWulf set up a 20-yard TD pass from DeWulf to Chase. The conversion failed, but Nevis led 14-7 with 7:34 to play in the third quarter.

Nevis recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but lost possession on downs.

The Titans used five carries by Sirjord for 31 yards to reach the Nevis 26, but Sirjord was stopped on fourth-and-2 as the Tigers took over.

Nevis' defense stopped the Titans at midfield when Braseth was sacked on fourth-and-4 and the Tigers responded with a four-play, 50-yard scoring drive. Dudley's 45-yard catch set up a 1-yard TD plunge by DeWulf, who hit Chase on the conversion to give Nevis a 22-7 lead with 5:50 to play.

Braseth led the Titans on a five-play, 55-yard scoring drive as a 21-yard throw to Noah Klemetson set up a 23-yard scoring throw to Klemetson. Sirjord ran in the conversion as NCE cut the gap to 22-15 with 4:12 to play.

NCE regained possession at the Nevis 46 with 2:49 remaining, but Braseth was sacked twice, the second time on fourth-and-13, to lose possession with 1:37 left.

Nevis was able to run out the clock to advance with a 10-0 record.

The Tigers finished with 292 yards in offense with DeWulf rushing 25 times for 113 yards and completing 8 of 11 passes for 122 yards. Dudley had two receptions for 76 yards.

Defensively, Jack Landquist had 11 solo tackles and five assists. Logan Tinnes made seven tackles and Kyle Schmidt had five solo tackles and four assists.

Sirjord rushed 25 times for 137 yards to lead NCE, the No. 3 seed that ends the season with a 6-4 record. Sirjord ended the season with 219 carries for 1,487 yards and 18 TDs.

"I was confident we could play for four quarters because we condition and work hard in practice," said Nevis head coach Shawn Klimek, whose team averaged a 35-0 halftime lead in the first nine games of the season. "I thought we got out to a slow start, but played extremely well beside the first five minutes of the game. It is a huge win for the community and school."

Nevis, the No. 2 seed in the section and No. 4-ranked team in the last state 9-man poll, will meet Waubun for the section title Thursday at 3 at the Fargodome. Waubun, the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 4 Ada-Borup 47-6 in Saturday's other semifinals. Waubun is also 10-0 and rated No. 3 in the last state poll.

NCE/UH 7 0 0 8...15

Nevis 0 8 6 8...22

SCORING

NCEUH-Habedank 8 pass from Braseth (Resnick kick)

N-J. DeWulf 3 run (Chase pass from J. DeWulf)

N-Chase 20 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

N-J. DeWulf 1 run (Chase pass from DeWulf)

NCEUH-Klemetson 23 pass from Braseth (Sirjord run)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: J. DeWulf 25-113, Roehl 9-36, Tinnes 4-11, Schmidt 3-10.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 8-11-0 for 122 yards.

RECEIVING: Dudley 2-76, Chase 5-41, Henry 1-5.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: J. Landquist 11, Tinnes 7, Schmidt 5, Henry 4, Roehl 4, Gross 4, Chase 2, M. Landquist 1, J. DeWulf 1, Wormley 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: J. Landquist 5, Schmidt 4, Roehl 3, Wormley 2, Henry 1, M. Landquist 1, Chase 1, Tinnes 1, Gross 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Gross 1.5, M. Landquist 1, Dudley 0.5.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Schmidt 1, Chase 1.