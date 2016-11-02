Tigers escape with tournament win over Wolves

The Tigers (the No. 2 seed in the East B bracket) relied on 44 kills and 149 digs for a 25-19, 25-12, 26-28, 24-26, 15-13 victory over No. 3 W-H-A.

Hannah Anderson had 17 kills while Ashley Pyburn (8) and Montana Baker (7) combined for 15 kills to lead the Tigers. Vanessa Byer went 29 for 29 in serves with two aces and 20 points while Anderson put 20 of 21 serves in play with 13 points and Andrea Dudley put all 20 serves in play for 10 points. Dudley also tallied 39 set assists.

Defensively, Jessica Swanda had five blocks while Pyburn had three blocks. Byer led the way with 51 digs while Anderson (32), Dudley (20), Cielo Mooney (15) and Madisyn Lucas (14) also had double digits in digs.

Nevis carried a 12-15 record into Tuesday night's match against No. 1 Braham at Aitkin. The Wolves end the season with a 16-13 record.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 20 for 20 (1 ace), Mooney 11 for 13, Anderson 20 for 21 (1 ace), Lucas 17 for 17 (1 ace), Pyburn 13 for 14, Byer 29 for 29 (2 aces).

Service points: Byer 20, Anderson 13, Dudley 10, Lucas 9, Pyburn 6, Mooney 4.

Attacks: Lucas 1 (1 kill), Pyburn 30 (8 kills), Baker 22 (7 kills), Byer 2, Bliss 17 (5 kills), Swanda 19 (1 kill), Dudley 7 (5 kills), Anderson 76 (17 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 39, Anderson 1, Baker 1.

Blocks: Swanda 5, Pyburn 3, Anderson 1, Baker 1.

Digs: Byer 51, Anderson 32, Dudley 20, Mooney 15, Lucas 14, Pyburn 7, Bliss 4, Baker 3, Swanda 2, Pohl 1.

Serve receive: Pohl 1 for 1, Swanda 1 for 1, Mooney 6 for 7, Anderson 21 for 22, Lucas 17 for 20, Baker 4 for 4, Byer 33 for 34.