Nevis moves up to No. 4 in state poll

Rounding out the 9-man poll were Spring Grove (7-1) with 44 points, Ely (8-0) with 34 points, Verndale (8-0) with 27 points, Cromwell (8-0) with 22 points, Edgerton-Ellsworth (7-1) with 15 points and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross (8-0) with 5 points.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-1) received 54 points for the No. 5 spot while Aitkin (7-1) received 36 points for the No. 7 spot in the state Class AAA poll. St. Croix Lutheran (8-0) topped the list with 89 points.

In the state Class AA poll, Caledonia (8-0) retained the top spot with 80 points while Barnesville (8-0) was second with 72 points. Pillager (8-0) was third with 62 points while Ottertail Central (6-2) tied for the No. 10 spot with 10 points. Hawley (5-3) and Bagley (6-2) received 2 points each.

South St. Paul (8-0) topped the state Class AAAA poll with 96 points while Fergus Falls (8-0) was No. 4 with 68 points and Detroit Lakes (7-1) was No. 10 with 21 points.