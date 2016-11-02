Nevis moves up to No. 4 in state poll
Nevis moved up to the No. 4 spot in the final Minnesota Associated Press state high school 9-man football poll.
The Tigers, who ended the regular season with an 8-0 record, received 46 points to trail three other undefeated teams in the final poll. Grand Meadow received 70 points, Cleveland received 59 points and Waubun received 56 points to top the poll.
Rounding out the 9-man poll were Spring Grove (7-1) with 44 points, Ely (8-0) with 34 points, Verndale (8-0) with 27 points, Cromwell (8-0) with 22 points, Edgerton-Ellsworth (7-1) with 15 points and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross (8-0) with 5 points.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-1) received 54 points for the No. 5 spot while Aitkin (7-1) received 36 points for the No. 7 spot in the state Class AAA poll. St. Croix Lutheran (8-0) topped the list with 89 points.
In the state Class AA poll, Caledonia (8-0) retained the top spot with 80 points while Barnesville (8-0) was second with 72 points. Pillager (8-0) was third with 62 points while Ottertail Central (6-2) tied for the No. 10 spot with 10 points. Hawley (5-3) and Bagley (6-2) received 2 points each.
South St. Paul (8-0) topped the state Class AAAA poll with 96 points while Fergus Falls (8-0) was No. 4 with 68 points and Detroit Lakes (7-1) was No. 10 with 21 points.