Tigers rout Wildcats to open playoffs

The Tigers scored seven times in the first 12 minutes in building a 50-0 lead before the reserves played the final three quarters. Nevis has outscored its opponents 318-0 in the first half and 458-66 on the season.

Jack DeWulf opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Chase at the 9:47 mark to cap a three-play, 42-yard drive. Kyle Schmidt followed a 9-yard run with a 21-yard TD run on a quick two-play scoring drive and DeWulf hit Thomas Wormley on the conversion for a 14-0 lead at the 7:16 mark. Luke DeWulf's 17-yard punt return set up that 30-yard scoring drive.

On Nevis' next play from scrimmage, Logan Tinnes broke free for a 67-yard TD run. Tucker Roehl ran in the conversion as the Tigers led 22-0 at the 5:56 mark.

Jack Landquist's 25-yard interception return for a TD made it 28-0 at the 5:46 mark before another interception by Landquist set up a 20-yard TD run by Tinnes. Darin Keezer ran in the conversion as Nevis led 36-0 at the 4:37 mark.

The Tigers capped off the scoring in the first quarter on Keanu Yabanith's 59-yard TD run and Kyler Reese's conversion at the 3:04 mark and Reese's 5-yard TD run with :09 remaining.

After a scoreless second quarter, Reese's 5-yard TD run and Luke DeWulf's conversion throw to Ben Soldwisch made it 58-0 with 3:41 to play in the third quarter before Reese concluded the scoring with a 1-yard TD run as Luke DeWulf hit Soldwisch on the conversion with 1:16 to play.

Nevis, the No. 2 seed in the section, compiled 442 yards in offense, including 356 on the ground. Tinnes rushed four times for 106 yards, Yabandith had 97 yards on eight carries and Reese rushed 22 times for 69 yards. The DeWulfs combined to complete 7 of 8 passes for 86 yards with Logan Funk's 34-yard catch leading the way.

Defensively, the Tigers forced five turnovers with Reese leading the way with five solo tackles. Laporte, the No. 7 seed, ended the season with a 1-8 record.

Nevis, which was rated No. 4 in this week's state Class 9-man poll, improved to 9-0 and will host No. 3 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (6-3) today (Saturday) at 1 p.m. in a section semifinal game. NCE/UH defeated No. 6 Norman County East 30-14 Tuesday night. In Tuesday night's other semifinals, No. 1 Waubun defeated No. 8 Cass Lake 34-8 and No. 4 Ada-Borup edged No. 5 Rothsay 19-12. Waubun is also 9-0 and rated No. 3 in this week's state poll.

The semifinal winners advance to the Section 6 9-man championship game Thursday (Nov. 3) at 3 p.m. at the Fargodome.

Laporte 0 0 0 0...0

Nevis 50 0 8 8...66

SCORING

N-Chase 19 pass from J. DeWulf (run failed)

N-Schmidt 21 run (Wormley pass from J. DeWulf)

N-Tinnes 67 run (Roehl run)

N-J. Landquist 25 interception return (run failed)

N-Tinnes 20 run (Keezer run)

N-Yabandith 59 run (Reese run)

N-Reese 5 run (run failed)

N-Reese 5 run (Soldwisch pass from L. DeWulf)

N-Reese 1 run (Soldwisch pass from L. DeWulf)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Tinnes 4-106, Yabandith 8-97, Reese 22-69, Keezer 7-38, Schmidt 2-30, Roehl 2-11, L. DeWulf 3-5.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 2-2-0 for 21 yards; L. DeWulf 5-6-0 for 65 yards.

RECEIVING: Soldwisch 3-18, Funk 1-34, Chase 1-19, Viet 1-13, Wormley 1-3.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Reese 5, Soldwisch 2, Henry 1, M. Landquist 1, Chase 1, Gross 1, J. Landquist 1, Wormley 1, Yabandith 1, Queenan 1, Henderson 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Roehl 2, Reese 2, Braton 1, Gross 1, Keezer 1, Kahlstorf 1, Wormley 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: J. Landquist 2, L. DeWulf 1, Keezer 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: M. Landquist 1, Gross 1, Wormley 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Soldwisch 1.