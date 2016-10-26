Nevis' eight interceptions spark rout over LOW

Nevis' defense intercepted eight passes and returned three of those for touchdowns as the Tigers ended the regular season with an 8-0 record. The Tigers entered the playoffs as one of only eight undefeated 9-man teams in the state.

For the eighth time this season, the Tigers held the opposition scoreless in the first half in building a commanding 60-0 lead at the break. Nevis has outscored its opponents 268-0 in the first half this season and 392-66 overall. The Tigers rank No. 4 in defense by allowing 8.3 points a game, No. 7 in offense by averaging 49.0 points a game and No. 2 in points differential at 40.8 among 9-man teams. Nevis was rated No. 6 in the latest state Class A poll.

It was another dominating start for the Tigers, who led 46-0 after the first quarter.

Andrew Dudley opened the scoring with a 55-yard TD reception from Jack DeWulf. Logan Tinnes ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 9:35 to play in the first quarter. Tinnes followed with a 16-yard TD run and conversion at the 8:38 mark before DeWulf scored on a 21-yard run and hit Tom Wormley on the conversion at the 5:51 mark. Tinnes' 45-yard TD run and Kyle Schmidt's conversion made it 32-0 at the 4:13 mark before the Tigers ended the quarter on Griffin Chase's 60-yard interception return and Luke DeWulf's 50-yard interception return. Tinnes ran in another conversion following Chase's TD at the 3:49 mark.

Luke DeWulf's 19-yard TD run and conversion pass to Keanu Yabandith and Zach Henry's 55-yard interception return with 4:15 to play in the first half extended the Tigers' lead to 60-0.

Luke DeWulf scored on a 44-yard run and Kyler Reese ran in the conversion as Nevis led 68-0 with :09 left in the third quarter.

After LOW avoided the shutout, Reese concluded the scoring with a 47-yard TD run with 5:00 to play.

The Tigers finished with 340 yards in offense with Tinnes rushing five times for 73 yards, Luke DeWulf gaining 66 yards on three carries and Reese rushing 11 times for 61 yards. Nevis' top-six backs averaged 11.3 yards per carry in compiling 272 yards on only 24 attempts.

Luke DeWulf and Tucker Roehl had seven solo tackles each while Luke DeWulf, Chase and Tinnes intercepted two passes each as LOW fell to 1-7 on the season.

Lake of Woods 0 0 0 6...6

Nevis 46 14 8 6...74

NEVIS SCORING

N-Dudley 55 pass from J. DeWulf (Tinnes run)

N-Tinnes 16 run (Tinnes run)

N-J. DeWulf 21 run (Wormley pass from J. DeWulf)

N-Tinnes 45 run (Schmidt run)

N-Chase 60 interception return (Tinnes run)

N-L. DeWulf 50 interception return (run failed)

N-L. DeWulf 19 run (Yabandith pass from L. DeWulf)

N-Henry 55 interception return (run failed)

N-L. DeWulf 44 run (Reese run)

N-Reese 47 run (PAT failed)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Tinnes 5-73, L. DeWulf 3-66, Reese 11-61, J. DeWulf 2-40, Yabandith 2-17, Henry 1-15, Schmidt 2-8, Roehl 1-1, Keezer 2-(-2).

PASSING: J. DeWulf 2-3-0 for 58 yards; L. DeWulf 1-1-0 for 3 yards.

RECEIVING: Dudley 1-55, Wormley 1-3, Yabandith 1-3.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: L. DeWulf 7, Roehl 7, Tinnes 5, Reese 5, Viet 4, Soldwisch 4, Yabandith 4, Henry 3, Schmidt 3, M. Landquist 2, Funk 2, Chase 2, J. Landquist 2, Ross 1, Keezer 1, Kahlstorf 1, Wormley 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Funk 2, Viet 2, Yabandith 2, M. Landquist 1, J. DeWulf 1, Schmidt 1, Ross 1, Tinnes 1, Keezer 1, Wormley 1, Reese 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: L. DeWulf 2, Chase 2, Tinnes 2, Henry 1, Reese 1.