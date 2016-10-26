Nevis goes 1-3 at Pumpkin Classic

Hannah Anderson's 12 kills and 11 digs, Vanessa Byer's two ace serves and 15 digs, and Andrea Dudley's 19 set assists led the Tigers against Moorhead.

In the win over Willmar, Anderson had 14 kills, Madisyn Lucas, Byer and Cielo Mooney served two aces each, and Dudley had 29 set assists.

Anderson's seven kills, Byer's 14 digs and Dudley's 16 set assists led Nevis against Spring Lake Park.

Anderson (13) and Ashley Pyburn (7) combined for 20 kills while Mooney served 11 points in the loss to Ada-Borup. Dudley and Anderson served two aces each, Jessica Swanda had four blocks, and Dudley had 20 set assists. Byer (28), Dudley (15), Mooney (13) and Anderson (10) combined for 66 of the Tigers' 79 digs.

Nevis ended the regular season with an 11-15 record. Moorhead and Willmar are both 21-6, Spring Lake Park is 16-11 and Ada-Borup is 19-7.

The Tigers received the No. 2 seed in the Section 5A East B bracket and will open the section tournament by hosting No. 3 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (16-12) Friday night at 7. Nevis defeated W-H-A 25-8, 25-6, 25-7 during the regular season.

Nevis stats vs. Moorhead

Serving: Dudley 8 for 8, Mooney 9 for 11 (1 ace), Anderson 12 for 12, Lucas 8 for 8, Pyburn 7 for 7, Byer 14 for 14 (2 aces).

Service points: Anderson 6, Byer 6, Dudley 4, Mooney 4, Lucas 3, Pyburn 3.

Attacks: Swanda 7 (2 kills), Dudley 9, Mooney 3, Anderson 31 (12 kills), Lucas 1, Pyburn 18 (4 kills), Baker 11 (1 kill), Bliss 7 (1 kill).

Set assists: Dudley 19, Bliss 1.

Digs: Byer 15, Anderson 11, Dudley 9, Lucas 8, Mooney 4, Swanda 1, Pyburn 1, Bliss 1.

Blocks: Swanda 1.

Nevis stats vs. Willmar

Serving: Dudley 8 for 8, Mooney 9 for 11 (2 aces), Anderson 12 for 12, Lucas 8 for 8 (2 aces), Pyburn 7 for 7, Byer 14 for 14 (2 aces).

Service points: Bye r8, Anderson 6, Dudley 4, Mooney 4, Lucas 3, Pyburn 3.

Attacks: Swanda 7 (3 kills), Dudley 9 (3 kills), Mooney 3, Anderson 31 (14 kills), Lucas 1 (1 kill), Pyburn 18 (4 kills), Baker 11 (3 kills), Byer 3 (1 kill), Bliss 7 (2 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 29, Mooney 1, Bliss 1.

Digs: Byer 15, Anderson 11, Dudley 9, Lucas 8, Mooney 4, Swanda 1, Pyburn 1, Bliss 1.

Blocks: Swanda 1.

Nevis stats vs. Spring Lake Park

Serving: Dudley 3 for 3 (1 ace), Mooney 6 for 7, Anderson 5 for 5, Lucas 6 for 6, Pyburn 0 for 2, Byer 9 for 9 (1 ace).

Service points: Byer 5, Mooney 5, Dudley 2, Anderson 2, Lucas 2.

Attacks: Swanda 9 (4 kills), Dudley 1, Heide 1, Mooney 1, Anderson 21 (7 kills), Pyburn 10 (1 kill), Baker 14 (3 kills), Byer 3, Bliss 1 (1 kill).

Set assists: Dudley 16.

Digs: Byer 14, Anderson 7, Dudley 5, Bliss 4, Swanda 3, Mooney 3, Lucas 3, Pyburn 2, Baker 2.

Blocks: Swanda 1, Bliss 1.

Nevis stats vs. Ada-Borup

Serving: Pohl 1 for 1, Dudley 10 for 11 (2 aces), Mooney 16 for 16 (1 ace), Anderson 9 for 9 (2 aces), Lucas 6 for 6, Pyburn 4 for 4, Byer 13 for 13.

Service points: Mooney 11, Byer 9, Dudley 5, Anderson 5, Lucas 2, Pyburn 1.

Attacks: Swanda 6 (1 kill), Dudley 1, Heide 3 (2 kills), Anderson 37 (13 kills), Lucas 1, Pyburn 18 (7 kills), Baker 15 (4 kills), Byer 3, Bliss 11 (2 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 20, Anderson 5, Byer 1.

Digs: Byer 28, Dudley 15, Mooney 13, Anderson 10, Lucas 4, Baker 2, Pohl 1, Swanda 1, Pyburn 1.

Blocks: Swanda 4, Anderson 1.