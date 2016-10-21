Nevis hosts Laporte in first round

In Tuesday night's other Section 6 9-man quarterfinals, No. 1 Waubun (8-0) hosts No. 8 Cass Lake (0-8), No. 4 Ada-Borup (6-2) hosts No. 5 Rothsay (3-5) and No. 3 Norman County East/Ulen Hitterdal (5-3) hosts No. 6 Norman County West (2-6). The Nevis vs. Laporte and NCE/UH vs. NCW winners meet while the Waubun vs. Cass Lake and Ada-Borup vs. Rothsay winners meet in the semifinals Saturday at the high seeds. Game times for the semifinals will be announced later. Waubun is rated No. 3 and Nevis is rated No. 6 in the latest state 9-man poll.

In the Section 8AAA bracket, Aitkin (7-1) received the No. 1 seed and a bye and will host the winner between Park Rapids and Pequot Lakes Saturday at a time to be determined. In Tuesday night's other semifinals, No. 3 Perham (5-3) hosts No. 6 East Grand Forks (2-6) and No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-1) hosts No. 7 Roseau (0-8). Those winners meet in the semifinals Saturday at the high seed. D-G-F is rated No. 6 and Aitkin is rated No. 9 in the latest state Class AAA poll.