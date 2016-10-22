Palmer, Lillquist power Sebeka past Tigers

Hannah Anderson led Nevis with 21 kills while Ashley Pyburn added 10 kills. Andrea Dudley served two aces and 10 points while Vanessa Byer served three aces. Dudley also had 39 set assists.

Defensively, Pyburn had three solo blocks while Byer (25), Anderson (16), Cielo Mooney(13), Madisyn Lucas (13), Pyburn (12) and Dudley (10) combined for 89 of the Tigers' 95 digs. The loss dropped Nevis to 10-12 on the season.

Emily Huotari served six aces and 14 points, Lillquist had 19 digs, Megan Heino had 17 digs and Jade Drury had six solo blocks as the Trojans improved to 15-8.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 17 fo r18 (2 aces), Mooney 9 for 12 (1 ace), Anderson 13 for 13 (1 ace), Lucas 16 for 16, Pyburn 10 for 11 (1 ace), Byer 13 for 15 (3 aces).

Service points: Dudley 10, Lucas 8, Byer 7, Mooney 5, Anderson 5, Pyburn 3.

Attacks: Swanda 1, Heide 13 (5 kills), Mooney 2, Anderson 51 (21 kills), Lucas 1 (1 kill), Pyburn 30 (10 kills), Baker 18 (5 kills), Byer 3, Bliss 10 (3 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 39, Anderson 5, Baker 1.

Digs: Byer 25, Anderson 16, Mooney 13, Lucas 13, Pyburn 12, Dudley 10, Heidi 3, Bliss 2, Baker 1.

Blocks: Pyburn 3, Swanda 1, Anderson 1.

Serve receive: Dudley 2 for 3, Heide 1 for 1, Mooney 13 for 15, Anderson 9 for 9, Lucas 15 for 16, Pyburn 8 for 10, Byer 24 for 26, Bliss 4 for 5.