Tigers rout Onamia, lock up district title

The Tigers, who rushed for 328 yards in the game, claimed the 9 North Gold Division title with a 4-0 record while improving to 7-0 on the season.

Luke DeWulf opened the scoring by returning the opening kickoff 84 yards for a score. Logan Tinnes ran in the conversion and the Tigers led 8-0 just 14 seconds into the game.

Nevis extended that lead to 28-0 after the first quarter on Zach Henry's 18-yard TD run and Tinnes' conversion run, Jack DeWulf's 1-yard TD run and Tinnes' 19-yard TD run.

Tinnes scored again on a 20-yard TD run with 8:10 to play in the second quarter before Griffin Chase returned an interception 50 yards for a score. Keanu Yabandith ran in the conversion for a 42-0 lead at the 7:11 mark. Kyle Schmidt's 3-yard TD run and Kyler Reese's conversion run at the 3:06 mark gave Nevis a 50-0 halftime advantage.

Onamia scored on a 5-yard TD run with 5:51 to play in the third quarter before Luke DeWulf's 5-yard TD run made it 56-8 with 6:49 to play. Onamia concluded the scoring with an 8-yard TD run with 1:40 to go.

Schmidt led a balanced running attack for the Tigers with 97 yards on six carries. Jack DeWulf added 78 yards on five carries while Tinnes had 66 yards on five carries as Nevis averaged 10 yards per carry. Chase added a 29-yard reception as the Tigers completed 2 of 6 passes for 36 yards.

Tinnes, Cameron Gross, Jack Landquist and Ben Soldwisch had four solo tackles apiece to lead Nevis' defense. Gross also intercepted a pass while Landquist had a fumble recovery.

In the other district game, Hill City/Northland edged Isle 8-6 to improve to 2-2 in the district while Isle fell to 1-3. Onamia fell to 0-4 while Ogilvie, which lost to Verndale 58-14, ended at 2-2. Ogilvie is 4-3, Hill City is 3-4, Isle is 2-5 and Onamia is 0-7.

Nevis still shares first place with Waubun atop the Section 6 9-man standings with 7-0 records after Waubun defeated Norman County West/Ulen-HItterdal 34-8. NCE/UH fell to 4-3. Ada-Borup improved to 5-2 with a 34-0 win over Norman County West, which fell to 2-5. Rothsay improved to 2-5 with a 52-28 win over Laporte, which fell to 1-6. Cass Lake is now 0-7 after a 42-8 loss to Win-E-Mac.

Nevis was rated No. 6 while Waubun was rated No. 4 in last week's state 9-man poll.

Nevis 28 22 0 6...56

Onamia 0 0 8 6...14

NEVIS SCORING

N-L. DeWulf 84 kickoff return (Tinnes run)

N-Henry 18 run (Tinnes run)

N-J. DeWulf 1 run (pass failed)

N-Tinnes 19 run (run failed)

N-Tinnes 20 run (run failed)

N-Chase 50 interception return (Yabandith run)

N-Schmidt 3 run (Reese run)

N-L. DeWulf 5 run (PAT failed)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Schmidt 6-97, J. DeWulf 5-78, Tinnes 5-66, Yabandith 5-23, Henry 1-18, Reese 4-17, L. DeWulf 3-15, Roehl 2-9, Keezer 1-5.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 1-5-0 for 7 yards; L. DeWulf 1-1-0 for 29 yards.

RECEIVING: Chase 1-29, Henry 1-7.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Tinnes 4, Gross 4, J. Landquist 4, Soldwisch 4, Roehl 3, Chase 3, Yabanith 3, Henry 2, L. DeWulf 2, Schmidt 2, Bratan 2, Dudley 2, Queenan 2, Reese 2, M. Landquist 1, Viet 1, Horn 1, Henderson 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Roehl 2, Gross 2, Wormley 2, Henry 1, J. DeWulf 1, Tinnes 1, J. Landquist 1, Queenan 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Chase 1, Gross 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: J. Landquist 1.