Tigers end conference play with perfect record

Pyburn put all 21 serves in play and had 17 service points in leading the Tigers to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 victory. Hannah Anderson led the way with 10 kills while Cielo Mooney served three aces and Andrea Dudley had 20 set assists.

Leading the defense were Vanessa Byer with 22 digs, Mooney with 17 digs, Anderson with 11 digs, Dudley with 10 digs and Montana Baker with two solo blocks.

The Tigers ended conference play with a 6-0 record while Cass Lake fell to 2-4 in Northland Conference matches and 5-14 overall.

Dudley and Lucas served four aces each and combined for 25 service points in the Tigers'

25-17, 25-12, 25-17 victory over Clearbrook-Gonvick Tuesday night.

Anderson had 18 kills, Pyburn had 10 kills, Byer served three aces and Dudley had 30 set assists as the Tigers had 42 kills and 15 service aces in the match.

On defense Baker had two solo blocks while Anderson (14), Byer (13), Lucas (12) and Brea Pohl (11) combined for 50 of the team's 78 digs.

Nevis improved to 10-11 on the season while Clearbrook-Gonvick fell to 2-15.

Nevis statistics vs. Cass Lake

Serving: Dudley 11 for 11 (1 ace), Mooney 11 for 11 (3 aces), Anderson 13 for 13 (1 ace), Lucas 3 for 3, Pyburn 21 for 21 (1 ace), Baker 4 for 4, Byer 9 for 10.

Service points: Pyburn 17, Anderson 10, Dudley 7, Mooney 7, Byer 6, Baker 4.

Attacks: Pohl 1, Swanda 5 (2 kills), Dudley 4 (1 kill), Heide 7 (4 kills), Mooney 2, Anderson 25 (10 kills), Pyburn 16 (4 kills), Baker 11 (6 kills), Byer 2 (1 kill), Felt 3, Bliss 10 (2 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 20, Anderson 8, Pyburn 2.

Digs: Byer 22, Mooney 17, Anderson 11, Dudley 10, Lucas 7, Pohl 4, Pyburn 3, Heide 2, Baker 2, Felt 1, Bliss 1.

Blocks: Baker 2, Felt 1, Bliss 1.

Serve receive: Pohl 1 for 2, Mooney 6 for 6, Anderson 3 for 3, Lucas 2 for 2, Pyburn 2 for 2, Byer 10 for 11, Bliss 2 for 2.

Nevis statistics vs. Clearbrook

Serving: Pohl 8 for 9 (1 ace), Dudley 15 for 16 (4 aces), Heide 1 for 1, Mooney 5 for 6 (1 ace), Anderson 7 for 8 (1 ace), Lucas 16 for 16 (4 aces), Pyburn 6 for 6 (1 ace), Byer 11 for 11 (3 aces), Bliss 1 for 1.

Service points: Dudley 13, Lucas 12, Byer 8, Pohl 5, Mooney 3, Pyburn 3, Anderson 2.

Attacks: Swanda 6 (2 kills), Dudley 2 (1 kill), Mooney 6 (1 kill), Anderson 31 (18 kills), Lucas 2, Pyburn 16 (10 kills), Baker 13 (4 kills), Byer 2 (1 kill), Bliss 22 (5 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 30, Anderson 3, Lucas 1.

Digs: Anderson 14, Byer 13, Lucas 12, Pohl 11, Mooney 9, Dudley 8, Bliss 5, Baker 4, Swanda 1, Pyburn 1.

Blocks: Dudley 2, Pyburn 1, Bliss 1.

Serve receive: Pohl 5 for 5, Dudley 1 for 1, Heide 1 for 1, Mooney 3 for 3, Anderson 5 for 5, Lucas 10 for 10, Pyburn 1 for 1, Byer 13 for 14, Bliss 0 for 1.