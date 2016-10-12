Chase's three TD catches spark Tigers

Griffin Chase caught three touchdown passes and the Nevis football team compiled 499 yards in total offense in a 54-6 rout of Hill City/Northland Friday night.

Jack DeWulf hit Chase on a 19-yard scoring route with 6:23 to play in the first quarter and on a 76-yard scoring play at the 1:43 mark as the Tigers led 14-0.

After Kyle Schmidt scored on a 2-yard run at the 10:55 mark of the second quarter, DeWulf hit Zach Henry for a 67-yard TD and Chase on a 36-yard scoring play to give Nevis a 34-0 lead at the half.

Tucker Roehl's 8-yard TD run at the 8:49 mark and DeWulf's 12-yard TD run at the 6:32 mark made it 48-0 in the third quarter before Hill City scored on a 3-yard run with 2:34 to play in that period.

Nevis concluded the scoring on Kyler Reese's 9-yard TD run with 9:47 to play.

The Tigers finished with 275 yards rushing with Roehl gaining 105 yards on 10 carries. Schmidt, who ran in two conversions, added 54 yards on 10 carries while Keanu Yabandith had five carries for 40 yards. DeWulf completed 7 of 13 passes for 224 yards with Chase making three receptions for 131 yards.

Defensively, Logan Tinnes made seven solo tackles while Roehl, Michael Landquist, Cameron Gross and Dylan Queenan had four solo tackles each. Roehl and Chase also had interceptions.

The win lifted Nevis to 3-0 in District 9 North Gold games and 6-0 overall. Hill City fell to 1-2 in district games and 2-4 overall.

In other district games Friday night, Ogilvie defeated Onamia 54-6 to improve to 3-1 in the district and 4-2 overall. Onamia fell to 0-3 in the district and 0-6 overall. Isle lost to Cook County 36-16 to fall to 2-4 overall. Isle is 1-2 in district play.

Waubun joined Nevis atop the Section 6 9-man standings with a 6-0 record following a 40-8 win over Cass Lake. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal defeated Ada-Borup 22-21 as both teams are now 4-2. Norman County West defeated Win-E-Mac 32-28 to improve to 2-4 while Rothsay lost to Brandon-Evansville 47-22 and Laporte lost to Bertha-Hewitt 53-0 as both teams fell to 1-5. Cass Lake is 0-6.

Nevis travels to Onamia this Friday night.

Nevis 14 20 14 6...54

Hill City 0 0 6 0...6

NEVIS SCORING

N-Chase 19 pass from J. DeWulf (PAT failed)

N-Chase 76 pass from J. DeWulf (Schmidt run)

N-Schmidt 2 run (Roehl run)

N-Henry 67 pass from J. DeWulf (PAT failed)

N-Chase 36 pass from J. DeWulf (PAT failed)

N-Roehl 8 run (Schmidt run)

N-J. DeWulf 12 run (PAT failed)

N-Reese 9 run (PAT failed)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Roehl 10-105, Schmidt 10-54, Yabandith 5-40, J. DeWulf 5-27, Reese 3-21, Keezer 4-16, Tinnes 2-9, L. DeWulf 1-3.

PASSING: J. DeWulf 7-13-0 for 224 yards.

RECEIVING: Chase 3-131, Henry 1-67, Dudley 1-10, Roehl 1-10, Wormley 1-5.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Tinnes 7, M. Landquist 4, Roehl 4, Gross 4, Queenan 4, Sherman 3, Ya 3, Keezer 2, J. Landquist 2, Henderson 2, Reese 2, Henry 1, L. DeWulf 1, J. DeWulf 1, Viet 1, Dudley 1, Soldwisch 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Roehl 4, Tinnes 2, J. Landquist 2, Reese 2, M. Landquist 1, Dudley 1, Kahlstorf 1, Queenan 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Roehl 1, Chase 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Tinnes 1, J. Landquist 1, Queenan 1.