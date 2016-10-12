Ruud, Pequot Lakes sweep Tigers

Corina Ruud's 20 kills led Pequot Lakes to a 3-0 win over the Nevis volleyball team Thursday night.

Emily Stevens added 19 digs and Quinn Kratochvil had 37 set assists in the Patriots' 25-21, 26-24, 25-13 victory.

Nevis tallied 92 digs with Vanessa Byer (23), Andrea Dudley (19), Cielo Mooney (14), Hannah Anderson (13) and Madisyn Lucas (13) leading the way. Offensively, Anderson had nine kills and Dudley had 24 set assists.

Pequot Lakes improved to 13-4 while the Tigers fell to 8-11.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 12 for 12, Mooney 10 for 11, Anderson 11 for 11, Lucas 8 for 9, Pyburn 7 for 7, Byer 10 for 10 (1 ace).

Service points: Dudley 6, Anderson 5, Mooney 3, Lucas 3, Byer 2, Pyburn 1.

Attacks: Swanda 4 (1 kill), Anderson 42 (9 kills), Lucas 1, Pyburn 22 (5 kills), Baker 19 (4 kills), Byer 8 (2 kills), Felt 3, Bliss 9 (2 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 24, Anderson 2.

Digs: Byer 23, Dudley 19, Mooney 14, Anderson 13, Lucas 13, Bliss 5, Pyburn 3, Swanda 1, Baker 1.

Blocks: Swanda 1, Anderson 1, Pyburn 1.

Serve receive: Dudley 1 for 1, Mooney 15 for 17, Anderson 8 for 9, Lucas 12 for 13, Pyburn 3 for 3, Baker 2 for 3, Byer 20 for 21.