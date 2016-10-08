Pirates sweep Tigers

Shania Glenz had 19 kills and 15 digs in leading Verndale to a 3-0 sweep over the Nevis volleyball team Monday night at Nevis.

Morgan Glenz added 12 kills and 31 digs and Megan Dougherty had 16 digs as the Pirates posted a 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 victory.

Hannah Anderson's nine kills, two ace serves, two blocks and 14 digs led Nevis. Vanessa Byer also served two aces, Jessica Swanda and Emma Bliss had two blocks each, and Andrea Dudley had 17 set assists. Byer led the way with 29 digs while Madisyn Lucas added 12 digs as the Tigers fell to 3-1 against Section 5A opponents and 7-10 overall.

Verndale improved to 8-0 against section opponents and 15-5 overall.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Dudley 15 for 15, Mooney 6 for 9, Anderson 9 for 10 (2 aces), Lucas 6 for 6, Pyburn 7 for 7, Byer 11 for 12 (2 aces).

Service points: Dudley 9, Byer 6, Anderson 4, Mooney 2, Pyburn 2, Lucas 1.

Attacks: Swanda 5 (1 kill), Dudley 8, Heide 6 (2 kills), Anderson 37 (9 kills), Lucas 2, Pyburn 15 (3 kills), Baker 11 (2 kills), Byer 2, Blis 11 (3 kills).

Set assists: Dudley 17, Anderson 2, Swanda 1.

Digs: Byer 29, Anderson 14, Lucas 12, Dudley 6, Mooney 5, Pyburn 4, Baker 3, Bliss 3, Swanda 1.

Blocks: Swanda 2, Anderson 2, Bliss 2, Pyburn 1.

Serve receive: Swanda 0 for 2, Mooney 10 for 11, Anderson 6 for 7, Lucas 14 for 16, Pyburn 1 for 2, Baker 1 for 1, Byer 21 for 22, Bliss 1 for 1.