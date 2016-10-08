Nevis moves up in state football poll

Nevis' defense, which ranks No. 3 among Class 9-man teams by allowing 8.0 points a game, is a main reason the Tigers are rated No. 6 in this week's state poll. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

The Tigers, who were rated No. 7 last week with 8 votes, climbed a spot to No. 6 with 34 votes this week following a 20-12 win over Ogilvie last Friday night. Nevis' defense is currently ranked No. 3 among 9-man teams by allowing only 8.0 points a game. The Tigers are averaging 41.6 points a game and are one of only 11 undefeated 9-man teams with a 5-0 record.

Grand Meadow and Spring Grove shared the top spot with 60 votes while Waubun was No. 3 with 56 votes. Cleveland (48 votes) and Edgerton-Ellsworth (37 votes) are also ahead of the Tigers. Rounding out the top 10 are Ely (33 votes), Verndale (27 votes), Cromwell (19 votes) and North Woods (5 votes).

Park Rapids dropped out of the Class AAA poll following a 27-26 loss at Perham last Friday night. The Panthers and Perham were tied for the No. 15 spot in last week's poll with 2 votes each. St. Cloix Lutheran tops that poll with 59 votes while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is No. 6 with 25 votes. Perham is tied at the No. 11 spot with 7 votes this week.

In the Class AAAA poll, Fergus Falls is rated No. 6 with a 5-0 record and 44 votes while Detroit Lakes is rated No. 12 with 6 votes.

Barnesville is rated No. 2 with 54 votes and Hawley is rated No. 8 with 21 votes in the Class AA poll. Caledonia is rated No. 1 with 60 votes.